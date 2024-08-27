The Offspring Take 'Make It All Right' To No. 1

(fcc) The Offspring's track "Make It All Right" has hit #1 on the Alternative Airplay Chart. The song, which was released earlier this year, is the first song from their upcoming SUPERCHARGED album out October 11th via Concord Records.

"Make It All Right" marks the band's fourth #1 song on the Alternative Airplay Chart following "Come Out and Play (Keep 'Em Separated" in 1994, "Hit That" in 2003, and recent Spotify Billions Club inductee "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" which hit #1 for 11 weeks straight in 2008. This only adding to the accolades the band has hit over the years with over 40 million records sold worldwide.

"You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" off of their 2008 Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace album was recently added to Spotify's Billions Club after the song reached one billion streams on the platform. Prior to this "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid," had already been certified Platinum in the United States, United Kingdom and Gold in Spain, Poland, Italy, Germany, and Denmark. Upon release song hit #1 on the Alternative Airplay Chart (formerly the Hot Modern Rock Tracks Chart) and remained at the top spot for 11 weeks- making it the longest #1 of any of the band's singles. The Billions Club, which first launched in 2020, lists all of the songs that have reached one Billion streams on Spotify. The Offspring's infamous song has now joined the list which features songs from peers and icons including AC/DC, Fleetwood Mac, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Whitney Houston, The Killers and more.

Recently, The Offspring surprised the crowd at Open Air Gampel in Switzerland with none other than Yungblud. The alt rocker joined the band for a performance of their song "Self Esteem" off their album SMASH.

Related Stories

The Offspring Share Surprise Jam With Yungblud

The Offspring 'Light It Up' With New Single

Watch Brian May Rock Queen Classic With The Offspring

The Offspring 'Make It All Right' With New Animated Video

News > The Offspring