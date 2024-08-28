Morgan Wade To Perform On CBS Saturday Morning

(SMN) ACM, AMA, and CMT Awards nominee Morgan Wade will perform on "CBS Saturday Morning: Saturday Sessions" Aug. 31, showcasing tracks from her new album Obsessed, out now.
Released Aug. 16, Obsessed was met with rave reviews, including from No Depression who said "On Obsessed, Wade crafts songs of heartache and hope, despair and loss, and vulnerability and resistance, delivering them wrapped in her exceptional vocals.
"She's without a doubt one of the finest singers in country and Americana music today, and this album is her best yet." Billboard called it "her most detailed and unvarnished storytelling to date," and Grammy.com echoed, "Showing off her aptitude for laying bare emotional storytelling and heart-crushing nostalgia, Wade cleverly exposes her fragilities and regrets across the album's 14 tracks."
Obsessed was additionally spotlighted by NPR All Songs Considered, ABC News, American Songwriter, Nashville Lifestyles, Us Weekly, Whiskey Riff, Country Central, and more.
Wade's headlining OBSESSED TOUR kicks off Sept. 26 in Northampton, MA. Tickets for all dates are available now.
Obsessed tracklisting:
1. Total Control
2. Department Store
3. Time to Love, Time to Kill
4. Obsessed
5. Juliet
6. 2AM in London
7. Hansel and Gretel
8. Spin
9. Reality
10. Walked on Water (feat. Kesha)
11. Halloween
12. Crossing State Lines
13. Moth to a Flame
14. Deconstruction
Morgan Wade Tour Dates:
Sept. 26 - Northampton, MA (Academy of Music)
Sept. 27 - Albany, NY (The Egg - Center for the Performing Arts)
Sept. 28 - Woodstock, NY (Levon Helm Studios)
Sept. 29 - New Haven, CT (Toad's Place)
Oct. 10 - Omaha, NE (The Admiral Theater)
Oct. 11 - Kansas City, MO (Uptown Theater)
Oct. 12 - Fort Smith, AR (Peacemaker Festival)
Oct. 27 - Cape Town, South Africa (Cape Town Country Festival)
Nov. 7 - Pittsburgh, PA (Stage AE)
Nov. 8 - Richmond, VA (The National)
Nov. 9 - Norfolk, VA (The NorVa)
Nov. 10 - Asheville, NC (The Orange Peel)
Nov. 12 - Charleston, SC (Charleston Music Hall)
Nov. 13 - Athens, GA (Georgia Theatre)
Nov. 15 - Memphis, TN (Minglewood Hall)
Nov. 16 - Chattanooga, TN (The Signal)
Nov. 17 - Birmingham, AL (Iron City)
Nov. 19 - Lexington, KY (Manchester Music Hall)
Nov. 20 - Columbia, MO (The Blue Note)
Nov. 22 - Madison, WI (The Sylvee)
Nov. 23 - St. Louis, MO (The Hawthorn)
Nov. 24 - Grand Rapids, MI (The Intersection)
Dec. 20 - Bristol, TN (Paramount Center for the Arts)
Dec. 21 - Winston-Salem, NC (The Ramkat)
Stream Morgan Wade's New Album 'Obsessed'
Morgan Wade Previews 'Obsessed' With 'Total Control'
Morgan Wade Shares 'Moth To A Flame'
Jason Isbell, Morgan Wade Part Of Gibson Garage Fest Week
Oasis Reunite For Live '25 World Tour- Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Addresses Linkin Park Rumors- Jelly Roll Jams With Falling In Reverse- more
Bruce Springsteen Addresses Retirement Tour Speculation- Incubus Kick Off Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour- more
George Strait’s 'Cowboys And Dreamers' Coming To indie Record Stores Early- Kenny Chesney Rocks Night 3 At Gillette Stadium- more
On The Record: Styx and Foreigner- Michael Hutchence- The Dalai Lama- More
The Avett Brothers: A Family Affair
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Came Up A Little Short For KISS Gig
Billy Morrison Teams With Linda Perry For 'Chasing Shadows' Video
Hear Mick Fleetwood And Jake Shimabukuro Cover 'Whiter Shade Of Pale'
Epica To Livestream The Symphonic Synergy Show
Winona Fighter Share 'Wlbrn St Tvrn' Video
10,000 Years Introduce New Album With 'High Noon In Sword City'
Wunderhorse Unplug For 'Arizona' Video
Bruce Springsteen Rocks Jesse Malin's 'She Don't Love Me Now'