Morgan Wade To Perform On CBS Saturday Morning

(SMN) ACM, AMA, and CMT Awards nominee Morgan Wade will perform on "CBS Saturday Morning: Saturday Sessions" Aug. 31, showcasing tracks from her new album Obsessed, out now.

Released Aug. 16, Obsessed was met with rave reviews, including from No Depression who said "On Obsessed, Wade crafts songs of heartache and hope, despair and loss, and vulnerability and resistance, delivering them wrapped in her exceptional vocals.

"She's without a doubt one of the finest singers in country and Americana music today, and this album is her best yet." Billboard called it "her most detailed and unvarnished storytelling to date," and Grammy.com echoed, "Showing off her aptitude for laying bare emotional storytelling and heart-crushing nostalgia, Wade cleverly exposes her fragilities and regrets across the album's 14 tracks."

Obsessed was additionally spotlighted by NPR All Songs Considered, ABC News, American Songwriter, Nashville Lifestyles, Us Weekly, Whiskey Riff, Country Central, and more.

Wade's headlining OBSESSED TOUR kicks off Sept. 26 in Northampton, MA. Tickets for all dates are available now.

Obsessed tracklisting:

1. Total Control

2. Department Store

3. Time to Love, Time to Kill

4. Obsessed

5. Juliet

6. 2AM in London

7. Hansel and Gretel

8. Spin

9. Reality

10. Walked on Water (feat. Kesha)

11. Halloween

12. Crossing State Lines

13. Moth to a Flame

14. Deconstruction

Morgan Wade Tour Dates:

Sept. 26 - Northampton, MA (Academy of Music)

Sept. 27 - Albany, NY (The Egg - Center for the Performing Arts)

Sept. 28 - Woodstock, NY (Levon Helm Studios)

Sept. 29 - New Haven, CT (Toad's Place)

Oct. 10 - Omaha, NE (The Admiral Theater)

Oct. 11 - Kansas City, MO (Uptown Theater)

Oct. 12 - Fort Smith, AR (Peacemaker Festival)

Oct. 27 - Cape Town, South Africa (Cape Town Country Festival)

Nov. 7 - Pittsburgh, PA (Stage AE)

Nov. 8 - Richmond, VA (The National)

Nov. 9 - Norfolk, VA (The NorVa)

Nov. 10 - Asheville, NC (The Orange Peel)

Nov. 12 - Charleston, SC (Charleston Music Hall)

Nov. 13 - Athens, GA (Georgia Theatre)

Nov. 15 - Memphis, TN (Minglewood Hall)

Nov. 16 - Chattanooga, TN (The Signal)

Nov. 17 - Birmingham, AL (Iron City)

Nov. 19 - Lexington, KY (Manchester Music Hall)

Nov. 20 - Columbia, MO (The Blue Note)

Nov. 22 - Madison, WI (The Sylvee)

Nov. 23 - St. Louis, MO (The Hawthorn)

Nov. 24 - Grand Rapids, MI (The Intersection)

Dec. 20 - Bristol, TN (Paramount Center for the Arts)

Dec. 21 - Winston-Salem, NC (The Ramkat)

