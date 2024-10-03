Morgan Wade Extends Obsessed Tour Into Next Year

(Sony Music Nashville) ACM, AMA, and CMT Award nominee Morgan Wade will extend her headlining OBSESSED TOUR into 2025, announcing a string of new North American dates today.

Kicking off Jan. 29 in Washington, D.C., the newly announced OBSESSED TOUR second leg will see Wade hit nearly two dozen cities across the country. Crowe Boys, Amy Ray Band, The Lone Bellow, Cole Chaney, and more will join as support on select dates.

Tickets for the 2025 OBSESSED TOUR will go on sale Friday, Oct. 12 with pre-sales beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8. The new string of tour dates follows the release of Wade's third major label release, Obsessed, which was met with critical acclaim across the board. In addition to performing on CBS Saturday Morning: Saturday Sessions and appearing on Work in Progress with Sophia Bush, Obsessed was spotlighted by NPR, Billboard, No Depression, People, Tennessean, Grammy.com, Nashville Lifestyles, and more. Wade also recently covered Pollstar Magazine, where she discussed the new album and her summer on the TRIPLE MOON TOUR with Joan Jett and Alanis Morissette.

MORGAN WADE 2025 OBSESSED TOUR

Jan. 29 | Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club +

Jan. 31 | Charlotte, NC - The Underground +

Feb. 1 | Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle +

Feb. 7 | Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium %

Feb. 14 | Portland, OR - Revolution Hall %

Feb. 15 | Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre %

Feb. 17 | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore %

Feb. 18 | Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre %

Feb. 22 | South Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room ^

Feb. 23 | Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom &

March 4 | Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine #

March 5 | Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall #

March 7 | Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^

March 8 | Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom ^

March 9 | Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed &

March 11 | Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall ^

March 12 | Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom ^

March 14 | New York, NY - Webster Hall ^

March 15 | Boston, MA - Royale &

March 16 | Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

+ Crowe Boys

% Amy Ray Band

& The Lone Bellow

# Cole Chaney

^ Special guest TBA

