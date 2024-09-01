Wes Borland Helps MISSIO Reimagine 'Good Vibrations'

(Nettwerk) Texas duo MISSIO unleash the re-imagined single "Good Vibrations" featuring Wes Borland of the legendary nu metal band Limp Bizkit, whose additions allow the already anthemic, alt-electronic track to soar to new heights. The song, mixed by Diamond certified Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, The Killers), is available everywhere today.

"When we first found out that Wes was willing to work with us, we both freaked out. He's been a huge influence for us both growing up. After hearing his additions to the song, we sat back, and it felt surreal realizing that we got the opportunity to collaborate with someone as legendary as him. He took the song to a slightly darker place, and we instantly resonated," adds the band.

The single release kicks off the band's forthcoming U.S. fall tour with Badflower in support of their latest album, I Am Cinco. Catch the band's energetic live show starting September 3 in Dallas and wrapping on October 22 in Nashville. The tour follows the band's U.K./E.U. headline tour with The Haunt and a handful of headline tour dates in Asia.

MISSIO Tour Dates:

Sept 3 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Sept 4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Sept 6 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Sept 7 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

Sept 8 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

Sept 10 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Sept 11 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Sept 13 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

Sept 14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Sept 15 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Sept 16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Sept 18 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Sept 20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Sept 21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Sept 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live

Sept 24 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Sept 27 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Sept 28 - Columbia, MO The Blue Note

Sept 29 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Oct 1 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 3 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

Oct 5 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater

Oct 6 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Oct 7 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Oct 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

Oct 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

Oct 11 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Oct 16 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

Oct 18 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Oct 19 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

Oct 22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

