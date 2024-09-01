Wes Borland Helps MISSIO Reimagine 'Good Vibrations'

(Nettwerk) Texas duo MISSIO unleash the re-imagined single "Good Vibrations" featuring Wes Borland of the legendary nu metal band Limp Bizkit, whose additions allow the already anthemic, alt-electronic track to soar to new heights. The song, mixed by Diamond certified Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, The Killers), is available everywhere today.
"When we first found out that Wes was willing to work with us, we both freaked out. He's been a huge influence for us both growing up. After hearing his additions to the song, we sat back, and it felt surreal realizing that we got the opportunity to collaborate with someone as legendary as him. He took the song to a slightly darker place, and we instantly resonated," adds the band.
The single release kicks off the band's forthcoming U.S. fall tour with Badflower in support of their latest album, I Am Cinco. Catch the band's energetic live show starting September 3 in Dallas and wrapping on October 22 in Nashville. The tour follows the band's U.K./E.U. headline tour with The Haunt and a handful of headline tour dates in Asia.
MISSIO Tour Dates:
Sept 3 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Sept 4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Sept 6 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
Sept 7 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
Sept 8 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
Sept 10 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Sept 11 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Sept 13 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
Sept 14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Sept 15 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Sept 16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Sept 18 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
Sept 20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
Sept 21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Sept 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live
Sept 24 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
Sept 27 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Sept 28 - Columbia, MO The Blue Note
Sept 29 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Oct 1 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Oct 3 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
Oct 5 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater
Oct 6 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Oct 7 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
Oct 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
Oct 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
Oct 11 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Oct 16 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
Oct 18 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
Oct 19 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Oct 22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
