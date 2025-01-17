Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Deliver 'Big Change'

(Reprise) It's a new year and neil young and the chrome hearts have a new song to go with it: "big change." It is a song that looks square in the face of so many of the moving parts of where the world is turning today, and the way the power of Young and his band capture the feeling of these times is something that needs to be heard.
John Hanlon, Young's long time mixing engineer says big change is "in your face loud irreverent rock 'n roll paint splatter on the canvas in the vein of a Jackson Pollack painting."
Recording with the chrome hearts-Spooner Oldham (Farfisa organ), Micah Nelson (guitar and vocal), Corey McCormick (bass and vocal), Anthony LoGerfo (drums)-Neil Young (guitar and vocal) takes a stand with his band to question where the world is right now. The many options about the future press hard, but Young faces them with openness and wonder. There is no turning back.
Produced by Lou Adler and Young, "big change" is a song that many listeners have been waiting for, and is willing to meet the challenges of modern life at full speed ahead. It is classic Neil Young for these new ages.
Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young Items Lead Julien's MusiCares Charity Relief Auction
Neil Young To Release Previously Unreleased 1977 Album 'Oceanside Countryside'
Neil Young Back 'On The Beach' For 50th Anniversary
Neil Young 'On The Beach' Again For 50th Anniversary
Kid Rock Celebrates Birthday By Revealing Arena Tour Details- Scorpions Postpone Las Vegas Residency Due To Mikkey Dee's Health- more
Sammy Hagar Wants To Retire From Touring- Snot To Livestream Reunion Show With Mystery Singer- Pearl Jam, Luke Combs Lead Festival Lineup- more
The Prodigy Announces First Live Solo Performance In North America Since 2017- FKA twigs Announces EUSEXUA 2025 TOUR- more
Jelly Roll, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and More For FireAid- Imagine Dragons Recruited By NLE Choppa For 'Dare U'- more
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman Doing Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) Today
Bobby Rush and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Preview New Album With 'Who Was That'
Hear First Song From Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton's New Band Close Enemies
Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Deliver 'Big Change'
Scorpions Postpone Las Vegas Residency Due To Mikkey Dee's Health
Chris Stapleton and Hank Williams Jr. Lead Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
Kid Rock Celebrates Birthday By Revealing Arena Tour Details
ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons Streams New Song 'Livin' It Up Down In Texas'