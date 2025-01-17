Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Deliver 'Big Change'

(Reprise) It's a new year and neil young and the chrome hearts have a new song to go with it: "big change." It is a song that looks square in the face of so many of the moving parts of where the world is turning today, and the way the power of Young and his band capture the feeling of these times is something that needs to be heard.

John Hanlon, Young's long time mixing engineer says big change is "in your face loud irreverent rock 'n roll paint splatter on the canvas in the vein of a Jackson Pollack painting."

Recording with the chrome hearts-Spooner Oldham (Farfisa organ), Micah Nelson (guitar and vocal), Corey McCormick (bass and vocal), Anthony LoGerfo (drums)-Neil Young (guitar and vocal) takes a stand with his band to question where the world is right now. The many options about the future press hard, but Young faces them with openness and wonder. There is no turning back.

Produced by Lou Adler and Young, "big change" is a song that many listeners have been waiting for, and is willing to meet the challenges of modern life at full speed ahead. It is classic Neil Young for these new ages.

