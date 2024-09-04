Yonder Mountain String Band Preview Nowhere Next With 'Here I Go' Video

(VLM) Jamgrass trailblazers Yonder Mountain String Band have confirmed the release of their 11th studio album, Nowhere Next, due November 8 via Thirty Tigers. Alongside today's announcement, the band has shared the groove-laden single "Here I Go," a bluesy arrangement with an unexpected instrumental bridge featuring a solo from Jerry Douglas. Powder Magazine premiered the accompanying music video yesterday, which features professional freeskier Chris Benchetler and was produced by Flagship Independent. The forthcoming collection underscores Yonder Mountain's 26-year legacy as one of the most multidimensional groups in modern improvisational music.

On Nowhere Next, Yonder Mountain String Band comes out swinging with adventurous compositions that take its storied reputation to new heights. There are no fillers in sight on this sizzling, 11-track production; each number makes an indisputable case for its position on what is promising to be the band's most iconic release yet. The record features the collaborative talents of founding and core members Adam Aijala, Dave Johnston, Ben Kaufmann, and Nick Piccininni, who wrote ten of the eleven tracks, plus fiddler Coleman Smith, who joined the band in 2024. 16-time GRAMMY winning dobro legend Jerry Douglas makes a cameo on three tracks ("Here I Go," "Wasting Time," and "Didn't Go Wrong"), further amplifying the diverse tones and textures that make up Nowhere Next. In its 42-minute run time, the far-reaching soundscape runs the gamut from bluegrass to country, rock to jazz, all while preserving and celebrating that signature Yonder Mountain sound.

As Yonder Mountain String Band embraces the latest chapter in its illustrious history, Nowhere Next not only exemplifies the group's rich contributions to the bluegrass, Americana, and jamband canons, but also signifies their enduring pledge to exploring new creative frontiers. This notion is immediately evident in "The Truth Fits," the album's opening number, which introduces the central theme of independence and self-discovery. The raucous track, "Cruisin'," follows with a double fiddle solo by Piccininni and Smith, revealing the desire to break free from the constraints of everyday life in search of a more liberated existence.

In a brief departure from traditional bluegrass, the melodic song "Here I Go" illustrates the vulnerabilities of human nature and how self-criticism is an unavoidable part of the human experience. Elsewhere, "Didn't Go Wrong" delivers a sonic uplift, blending old country lyricism with modern elements, celebrating new love while transcending typical "cheating song" narratives. The title track, "Nowhere Next," serves as a North Star for the album, unifying its diverse elements into a cohesive central theme. The hooky number opens with an infectious bass groove before distinctly-Yonder Mountain harmonies take the reins. Dialing down the tempo for an interlude, "Leave the Midwest" showcases an instrumental hook with banjo, guitar, and bass that pays homage to The Grateful Dead while offering an introspective look at revisiting the past and reconciling with the present. The energy ramps up again with the banjo and fiddle-driven tracks "Second Hand Smoke," "Come See Me," and "Outlaw" before the album concludes on an uplifting note with "Wasting Time" and "River," dovetailing humor with nostalgia and introspection.

With a nod to their formative years, Nowhere Next marks a significant new chapter for Yonder Mountain String Band, blending fresh compositions with two previously unrecorded tracks from their early catalog. This album bridges the gap between Yonder Mountain's illustrious past and enduring musical evolution, reaffirming the group's position as pioneers of the progressive bluegrass scene. Ripening with time, Yonder Mountain String Band continues its tradition of connecting, collaborating, and creating sonic harmony as a cohesive band of kindred spirits.

Nowhere Next arrives on CD, vinyl, and digital streaming platforms on Friday, November 8

Yonder Mountain String Band 2024 Tour Dates

09/12-15 - Las Vegas, NV - Bender Jamboree

09/13-15 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pickin' In The Pines Bluegrass & Acoustic Music Festival

09/22 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

10/03 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

10/04 - Van Wert, OH - Niswonger Performing Arts Center

10/10-13 - Live Oak, FL - Suwannee Roots Revival

10/11 - Pelham, TN - CaveFest

10/12 - Steelville, MO - Wildwood Springs Lodge

10/18 - Concord, NH - Concord Sound & Color Festival at Capitol Center For The Arts

11/02 - La Crosse, WI - Viterbo University Fine Arts Center

12/12-16 - Puerto Morelos, MX - Strings & Sol

12/30-31 - Washington, DC - New Year's Eve Run at Hamilton Live

