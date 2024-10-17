Yonder Mountain String Band Share 'Nowhere Next' Video

(JPCM) GRAMMY-nominated Yonder Mountain String Band released the title track "Nowhere Next" today with a music video from their highly-anticipated 11th studio album, Nowhere Next, due on Friday, November 8 via Thirty Tigers.
"Nowhere Next" is akin to a runaway freight train barreling down the tracks with no breaks as bassist Ben Kaufmann's monster groove lays the bedrock for stellar harmonies and deft instrumentals. Road-tested in clubs nationwide during the band's ambitious touring schedule, "Nowhere Next" transforms into an epic 30-minute improvised jam during live performances. In the studio, however, Yonder Mountain String Band presents a radio-friendly version that clocks in at 4½ minutes.
An eclectic, almost haunting sound on "Nowhere Next," sets off with acoustic explorations while the narrative portrays a sense of hope through a necessary introspection of both oneself and the world around them. With thunderous upright bass driving the feel, Yonder Mountain String Band reverse-engineers the typical rock-song format by layering harmonies and comped guitar and mandolin chords atop of the bass until the fiddle pushes the groove into rapid overdrive.
"The reason the song exists is because of the bass 'said no one ever' in the world of bluegrass," jokes guitarist, Adam Aijala. "We're a bluegrass band with acoustic instruments playing a song that isn't bluegrass at all but, I suppose that's typical for us."
Nowhere Next marks the evolution of some of today's tried-and-true instrumentalists and harmony vocalists on the bluegrass and live music scenes with nine new original songs (and two previously unrecorded tracks from their early live show catalog "Didn't Go Wrong" and "River") collectively written by founding members Adam Aijala (guitar, vocals), Dave Johnston (banjo, vocals), Ben Kaufmann (bass, vocals), and five-year band member Nick Piccininni (mandolin, banjo, fiddle, vocals). The newest to the Yonder crew is Coleman Smith (fiddle), who joined the band for the first time in the studio, adding his singular style to eight of the tracks.
Yonder Mountain String Band continues its tradition of musical innovation on Nowhere Next while composing at the crossroads of their multi-genre palette of sounds and textures enriching fans now for nearly three decades.
Yonder Mountain String Band
Nowhere Next
(November 8, 2024)
Track List
1. The Truth Fits
2. Crusin'
3. Here I Go
4. Didn't Go Wrong
5. Nowhere Next
6. Leave The Midwest
7. Secondhand Smoke
8. Come See Me
9. Outlaw
10. Wasting Time
11. River
YMSB Tour Dates
10/18 - Concord, NH - Concord Sound & Color Festival at Capitol Center For The Arts
11/02 - La Crosse, WI - Viterbo University Fine Arts Center
12/12-16 - Puerto Morelos, MX - Strings & Sol
12/30-31 - Washington, DC - New Year's Eve Run at Hamilton Live
1/2-5/25 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre
1/10/25 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
1/11/25 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theater
1/17-18/25 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre
1/23/25 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot
1/24/25 - Albany, NY - The Egg
1/25/25 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre
1/30/24 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's
1/31/25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Lulu's
2/1/25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Lulu's
2/6/25 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre
2/7/25 - Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom
2/8/25 - Houston, TX- Heights Theater
2/20/25 - Appleton, WI - Poplar Hall
2/21-22/25 - Evanston, IL - SPACE
2/23/25 - Whitestown, IN - Moontown Brewing
3/7/25 - Kalispell, MT - Wachholz College Center
3/13/25 - Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom
3/14/25 - Eugene, OR - Shedd Institute
3/15/25 - Portland, OR - Aladdin
3/21/25 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Hall
3/22/25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
