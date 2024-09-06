Miranda Lambert Performs On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

(EBM) Clad in a denim-inspired Lauren Sussi outfit and the Lone Star-based Standard Hat Works hat that appears on the cover of her highly anticipated album Postcards from Texas, three-time GRAMMY Award-winner Miranda Lambert brought the heat to last night's edition of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," treating viewers to a fiery performance of lead single "Wranglers." The album, which arrives as her debut project for new label home Republic Records next Friday, Sept. 13, has already been named among the most anticipated albums of the year by Vulture, GRAMMY.com, Texas Monthly and more.

Written by Audra Mae, Ryan Carpenter and Evan McKeever - based on a real woman-to-woman conversation between Mae and Lambert - the song arrived as the biggest-streaming debut of her 20+ year career and is now ascending the charts at country radio. In both a symbolic and physical return to Texas for the first studio album recorded by Lambert in her home state since her independent teenage debut, "Wranglers" was recorded at Austin's legendary Arlyn Studios and produced by Lambert together with frequent collaborator Jon Randall, along with the rest of the forthcoming album, including liberated anthem "Dammit Randy," humorous shuffle "Alimony" and free-spirited ballad "No Man's Land"," all also out now as early previews of the project.

"'Wranglers' is a classic tale of a woman taking her power back," Lambert shared of the track upon its release. "I think we can all identify with the character in this song, because we have all had a time in our life where we needed to find our strength, and also get a little revenge on someone who did us wrong or hurt us. This offers such a cool, raging take on how something like this unravels; I am so proud to sing this song."

"What results is a three-minute tale of the power and destruction of female rage," declares Holler of the song. "With a foreboding drum roll, acoustic guitar and a sinister sounding whistle opening the track, Lambert's signature Texas twang cuts through almost defiantly as Mae adds some chilling background vocals throughout. Fit with a strong and compelling chorus, 'Wranglers' showcases Lambert's tried and true combination of country sensibility and high-octane, rock-infused instrumentation, that features sizzling guitar licks and a goosebump-inducing howl at the song's close."

The Postcards from Texas preview initially made its debut during her headlining set at Stagecoach Music Festival earlier this year, followed by the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history performing the song live during this year's ACM Awards show, with Billboard praising the "rocking performance of the scorching woman-done-wrong's revenge tale, electrifying the crowd."

The song "showcases her at her defiantly full-tilt best.... an instant classic stadium-ready anthem that exuberantly celebrates liberation from a bad situation," adds Cowboys & Indians, with the Tennessean declaring that the "Wranglers" chapter of her storied career "finds her in greater control of her artistic and creative direction than ever" and Cowgirl Magazine celebrating it as "a heartfelt return to her musical roots, reminiscent of her earliest albums... blending traditional elements with modern flair."

Following this week's late night television appearance, Lambert will return to screens next Wednesday, Sept. 11 to serve as a presenter on the all-genre MTV Video Music Awards. She also took fans behind the making of the album with TalkShopLive, available to watch on demand here, and appears on the current covers of both Us Weekly and Nashville Lifestyles, with the latter declaring, "Lambert may call Nashville home, and she may revisit and draw inspiration from her home state Texas, but perhaps it's being at home within herself and the authenticity that comes with it that has cemented her country star status and all that's yet to come."

Postcards from Texas Track List:

Produced by Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall; songwriters in parentheses

"Armadillo" (Aaron Raitiere, Jon Decious, Parker Twomey)

"Dammit Randy" (Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin, Jon Randall)

"Looking Back on Luckenbach" (Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Natalie Hemby)

"Santa Fe" feat. Parker McCollum (Miranda Lambert, Jesse Frasure, Jessie Jo Dillon, Dean Dillon)

"January Heart" (Brent Cobb, Neil Medley)

"Wranglers" (Audra Mae, Evan McKeever, Ryan Carpenter)

"Run" (Miranda Lambert)

"Alimony" (Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally)

"I Hate Love Songs" (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

"No Man's Land" (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick)

"Bitch On The Sauce (Just Drunk)" (Miranda Lambert, Jaren Johnston)

"Way Too Good At Breaking My Heart" (Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jesse Frasure, Jenee Fleenor)

"Wildfire" (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

"Living On The Run" (David Allen Coe, Jimmy L. Howard)

