Byrdie Wilson Announces Release Party For New Single 'Out The Bottle'

(Anchor) Rising country music star Byrdie Wilson is thrilled to announce the release of her highly anticipated new single, "Out the Bottle," set to drop on September 13, 2024. To celebrate, Byrdie invites fans to join her at an exclusive release party that night at the Ole Smoky Distillery (6th & Peabody) in Nashville, TN.

The event kicks off at 6:00 PM CT and promises to be a night to remember with live performances, moonshine, and more. Highlights will include a writer's round, including a set by Bryson Cooper, and Byrdie Wilson's headlining performance. Fans can also join Byrdie on the red carpet for photos, album signings and drinks!

"I'm beyond excited to share 'Out the Bottle' with everyone," Byrdie shares. "This song captures the wild, unfiltered energy of a crazy night out, and I can't wait for fans to feel that same vibe when they hear it!"

Following the release of "Out the Bottle," Byrdie will be hitting the road for an exciting series of performances across the Southeast. From intimate songwriter's nights in Nashville to energetic shows at Tin Roof in Memphis and Fayetteville, Byrdie is bringing her signature blend of country charm and rock 'n' roll spirit to the stage. Don't miss the chance to catch Byrdie live as she showcases new music and fan favorites in a series of unforgettable performances.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

September 19th, 7:00 PM: The Greenlight Bar, Nashville, TN (Undiscovered Nashville Writers Round)

September 27th, 7:00 PM: Tin Roof, Memphis, TN

September 28th, 7:00 PM: Tin Roof, Memphis, TN

October 4th, 9:00 PM: Cowboy Up, Greenville, SC

October 5th, 9:00 PM: Warehouse at Vaughn's, Simpsonville, SC

October 25th, 7:00 PM: Mockingbird Theater, Franklin, TN

December 5th, 9:00 PM: Tin Roof, Fayetteville, AR

December 6th, 9:00 PM: Tin Roof, Fayetteville, AR

December 7th, 9:00 PM: Tin Roof, Fayetteville, AR

