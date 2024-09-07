Lola Brooke Taps Jeremih For 'No One Else'

(Arista) Lola Brooke, the bold, Brooklyn-born, breakout rap sensation, is back with her glossy new song "No One Else" featuring Jeremih. Released today via Team Eighty Productions/Arista Records, this unique blend of Rap and R&B, courtesy of the official music video, is a testament to Lola's versatile musical style and ability to make feel-good tracks that listeners can enjoy from the hood to the Hamptons and all roads in between. The freshly squeezed offering, produced by HitMaka, flaunts a smooth dose of 'flava in ya ear' as Lola and Jeremih deliver a potent performance for this latest R&B/Rap banger.

Lola further shared, "With 'No One Else,' you hear more of Lola, the lover girl. We all have feelings, and your girl is in a soft girl mood that you will hear more about with this track and maybe a few more. Going into making this track, I wanted to create something timeless with feel-good energy based on the music I listen to. I'm a rapper who loves R&B, especially the sound from the 90's. From the special sauce, Jeremih adds to my PG-13 lyrics [laughs], there's an element here that everyone can vibe to for cuffing season with bae, HA!"

To bring the latest track to life, Lola Brooke also released a temperature-rising music video showcasing Lola's sensual side. "No One Else" arrives a few months after the arrival of Lola's project Dennis Daughter (Deluxe), released this past April to critical acclaim. She also saw a nomination at the 2024 BET Awards for 'Best Collaboration' via "Don't Play With It (Remix)" featuring Latto and Yung Miami, the original version of which earned her her first Billboard Hot 100. Now having amassed over 350M worldwide total career streams, all roads lead to more accolades across the globe.

This Sunday, September 8, Lola will set the stage on fire at MTV's second-annual "VMAs" Block Party, which will take place from 12PM-5PM ET at Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The party will be a prelude to the 2024 "VMAs," which will air LIVE from New York's UBS Arena on Wednesday, September 11. Get ready to witness Lola's electrifying performance!

Related Stories

Lola Brooke Expands Dennis Daughter With Deluxe Release

Lola Brooke Teams With Byron Tiller For 'You' Single and Video

Lola Brooke Shares 'Just Relax' Video

News > Lola Brooke