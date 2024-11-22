Lola Brooke Shares New Song 'Go To Yo Head'

(TTB) Platinum-selling rapper Lola Brooke (Team Eighty Productions/Arista Records) unleashes her new song, "Go To Yo Head." The anthemic, unruly track finds the breakout emcee in her lyrically-savvy element, delivering poignant punchlines to match her chilling bravado voice.
"Go To Yo Head" finds the 4' 9 giant exuding a commanding presence, demanding just-do respect from a suitor. Whether or not one is in over their head dealing with Brooklyn's finest, Lola flexes on wax while dictating her commandments as a supreme Rap sensation who means business. Instead of entertaining games, she makes it known to come correct with genuineness and groundedness-with a splash of glamour- to vie for her attention.
Going on record about the track, Lola further shares, "There's no room to get big-headed and think for a second that Lola is that girl to be played with. That's the energy on Go To Yo Head. I'm a step on heads every time if they come for mine."
"Go To Yo Head" follows the release of Lola's collaboration single "No One Else" featuring Jeremih, which arrived earlier this season. The rap and R&B-style track was presented with a glossy official music video directed by MadebyJames [Isaiah Rashad, Smino].
Lola Brooke Taps Jeremih For 'No One Else'
Lola Brooke Expands Dennis Daughter With Deluxe Release
Lola Brooke Teams With Byron Tiller For 'You' Single and Video
Lola Brooke Shares 'Just Relax' Video
Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Video For Duet With His Late Father- Green Day, Post Malone and Lady Gaga Lead Coachella Lineup- more
Jason Bonham Was A Little Shocked Sammy Hagar Replaced Him- Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic 'Love To Love' With Michael Schenker (Visualizer)- more
Jelly Roll Shares New Song 'Run It' For Sonic the Hedgehog 3- Brantley Gilbert Announces The Tattoos Tour 2025- more
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Laid To Rest
Watch Duran Duran Rock ELO's 'Evil Woman' At Madison Square Garden
The Amity Affliction Announce North American Tour
Jason Charles Miller Shares Video For Accidental Deep Purple Tribute
KISS Army Marks 49th Anniversary
Yes Fire Back About Lawsuit Over Alleged Song Theft
Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Video For Duet With His Late Father
George Harrison Early Beatles-Era Futurama Guitar Fetches $1.27 Million