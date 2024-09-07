.

Tyler Halverson 'Beatin' Around This Bar' With New Single

09-07-2024
(Atlantic) Tyler Halverson is back with his latest single, "Beatin' Around This Bar," available everywhere now via Atlantic Records. The new track follows hot on the heels of last month's new single, "Closer". In addition, Halverson's "New Loop" is among the fan favorites featured on Twisters: The Album, Atlantic Records' musical companion to the adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment. The star-studded collection proved the biggest blockbuster soundtrack of the year upon its summer release, entering Billboard 200 at #7 and making history as the highest first week for a soundtrack in 2024.

"This song's about the two things people come to the bar for: fighting and f***ing," Tyler Halverson says. "And in them Texas honky tonk towns, nothing rings more true. So drink it like you mean it and quit beatin' around the bar!"

This spring saw the long awaited arrival of Halverson's acclaimed debut EP, Western Amerijuana (Part 1). Hailed by Country Swag as "the real deal," Halverson will continue to spend much of his life on the road, including a much-anticipated return to Nashville, TN's Grand Ole Opry set for October 26. The schedule also features headline dates, shows alongside Muscadine Bloodline and Turnpike Troubadours, and festival performances including Pryor, OK's Born & Raised (Friday, September 13) and Austin, TX's Austin City Limits Music Festival (Sunday, October 13).

