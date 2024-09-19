Tyler Halverson Plots Beatin' Around The Bar Tour Residency

(Atlantic) Off the heels of the Twisters soundtrack, South Dakota troubadour Tyler Halverson has announced his eagerly awaited new EP, Western Amerijuana (Part 2), arriving via Atlantic Records on Friday, October 25.

Halverson will commemorate the project with his "Beatin' Around The Bar Tour" Texas residency, set for dates through November to January where he will perform at various stops across the Lone Star state.

Western Amerijuana (Part 2) includes such recently released singles as "Beatin' Around the Bar" and "Closer" . "Beatin' Around the Bar" has already accumulated nearly half a million streams since its release, and is impacting Texas Country radio end of September.

SEPTEMBER

18 - Nashville, TN - Americana Fest

OCTOBER

5 - Stephensville, TX - Twisted J Live

6 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival ^

16 - Nashville, TN - Park Ave West Fest 2 ^

19 - Brownwood, TX - Feels Like Home Festival ^

26 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

NOVEMBER

5 - College Station, TX - The Tap ~

6 - Lubbock, TX - Stubb's ~

7 - Austin, TX - Blue Light ~

8 - San Marcos, TX - Cheatham Street Warehouse ~

9 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada~

22 - Fishers, IN - Fishers Event Center †

DECEMBER

10 - College Station, TX - The Tap ~

11- Lubbock, TX - Stubb's ~

12 - - Austin, TX - Blue Light ~

13 - San Marcos, TX - Cheatham Street Warehouse ~

14 - - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada~

JANUARY

14 - College Station, TX - The Tap ~

15 - Lubbock, TX - Stubb's ~

16 - Austin, TX - Blue Light ~

17 - San Marcos, TX - Cheatham Street Warehouse ~

18 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada~

^ Festival Performance

† w/ Turnpike Troubadours

~ Beatin' Around The Bar Tour

Related Stories

Tyler Halverson 'Beatin' Around This Bar' With New Single

Tyler Halverson Premieres 'Yella Rose' Video

Tyler Halverson Launching The Run Wild Tour

Tyler Halverson Release 'Cut You Loose' Video

News > Tyler Halverson