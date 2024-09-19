Tyler Halverson Plots Beatin' Around The Bar Tour Residency

(Atlantic) Off the heels of the Twisters soundtrack, South Dakota troubadour Tyler Halverson has announced his eagerly awaited new EP, Western Amerijuana (Part 2), arriving via Atlantic Records on Friday, October 25.
Halverson will commemorate the project with his "Beatin' Around The Bar Tour" Texas residency, set for dates through November to January where he will perform at various stops across the Lone Star state.
Western Amerijuana (Part 2) includes such recently released singles as "Beatin' Around the Bar" and "Closer" . "Beatin' Around the Bar" has already accumulated nearly half a million streams since its release, and is impacting Texas Country radio end of September.
SEPTEMBER
18 - Nashville, TN - Americana Fest
OCTOBER
5 - Stephensville, TX - Twisted J Live
6 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival ^
16 - Nashville, TN - Park Ave West Fest 2 ^
19 - Brownwood, TX - Feels Like Home Festival ^
26 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry
NOVEMBER
5 - College Station, TX - The Tap ~
6 - Lubbock, TX - Stubb's ~
7 - Austin, TX - Blue Light ~
8 - San Marcos, TX - Cheatham Street Warehouse ~
9 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada~
22 - Fishers, IN - Fishers Event Center †
DECEMBER
10 - College Station, TX - The Tap ~
11- Lubbock, TX - Stubb's ~
12 - - Austin, TX - Blue Light ~
13 - San Marcos, TX - Cheatham Street Warehouse ~
14 - - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada~
JANUARY
14 - College Station, TX - The Tap ~
15 - Lubbock, TX - Stubb's ~
16 - Austin, TX - Blue Light ~
17 - San Marcos, TX - Cheatham Street Warehouse ~
18 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada~
^ Festival Performance
† w/ Turnpike Troubadours
~ Beatin' Around The Bar Tour
Tyler Halverson 'Beatin' Around This Bar' With New Single
Tyler Halverson Premieres 'Yella Rose' Video
Tyler Halverson Launching The Run Wild Tour
Tyler Halverson Release 'Cut You Loose' Video
Metallica Extend M72 World Tour Into 2025- Iron Maiden Announce 'Run For Your Lives' World Tour- Brujeria Frontman John Lepe Dies- more
Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Dead At 78- Jane's Addiction Share New Single 'True Love'- Rolling Stones- more
Dustin Lynch And Jelly Roll Drive 'Chevrolet' To No. 1- Tyler Halverson Plots Beatin' Around The Bar Tour Residency- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Veil Of Maya Surprise Fans By Canceling Dates and Going On Hiatus
Opeth Push Back 'The Last Will And Testament' Release
LCD Soundsystem Announce NYC Residency
David Bowie Previously Unreleased Recordings Coming Tomorrow
Preview Pearl Jam's CBS News Sunday Morning Appearance
KISS, Springsteen, Queen, Journey Lead AXS TV's Rocktober Concert Specials
Ratt Including Unreleased Track On Out Of The Cellar' 40th Anniversary Reissue
State Champs Go 'Light Blue' With New Single