Weezer Launch Voyage To The Blue Plant Tour With Sold Out Show

(Live Nation) Weezer kicked off the first show of their highly anticipated "Voyage To The Blue Plant" North American tour, with a sold out performance in Saint Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday night (Sept 5).
This tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of the groups debut album "Weezer", also known as the 'Blue Album'. Opening acts Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. started the show with exciting performances, delivering high energy and setting the tone for the rest of the evening. Weezer took the stage, playing their top hits like "Beverly Hills", "Island in the Sun", "Hash Pipe" and many more. The group ended the night on a high note with a standout live performance of 'Weezer,' playing the album in its entirety.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour continues on Friday, September 6 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL proceeding with stops across North America in Toronto, New York, Nashville, Orlando, Houston, Seattle and more.
VOYAGE TO THE BLUE PLANET TOUR DATES:
Wed, Sept. 4, 2024 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - SOLD OUT
Fri, Sept. 6, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena - SOLD OUT
Sat, Sept. 7, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - SOLD OUT
Sun, Sept. 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Scotiabank Arena - SOLD OUT
Tues, Sept. 10, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - SOLD OUT
Wed, Sept. 11, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - SOLD OUT
Fri, Sept. 13, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - SOLD OUT
Sat, Sept. 14, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem* - SOLD OUT
Sat, Sept. 15, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem* - SOLD OUT
Tues, Sept. 17, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Wed, Sept. 18, 2024 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Fri, Sept. 20, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center - SOLD OUT
Sat, Sept. 21, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood* - SOLD OUT
Fri, Sept. 27, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center - SOLD OUT
Sat, Sept. 28, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sun, Sept. 29, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Tues, Oct. 1, 2024 - Loveland, CO - Blue FCU Arena - SOLD OUT
Fri, Oct. 4, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat, Oct 5, 2024 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena
Sun, Oct. 6, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tues, Oct. 8, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Wed, Oct. 9, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Fri, Oct. 11, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome - SOLD OUT
Sat, Oct 12, 2024 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
*Not a Live Nation Date
