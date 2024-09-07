Weezer Launch Voyage To The Blue Plant Tour With Sold Out Show

Photo submitted by Live Nation Photo submitted by Live Nation

(Live Nation) Weezer kicked off the first show of their highly anticipated "Voyage To The Blue Plant" North American tour, with a sold out performance in Saint Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday night (Sept 5).

This tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of the groups debut album "Weezer", also known as the 'Blue Album'. Opening acts Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. started the show with exciting performances, delivering high energy and setting the tone for the rest of the evening. Weezer took the stage, playing their top hits like "Beverly Hills", "Island in the Sun", "Hash Pipe" and many more. The group ended the night on a high note with a standout live performance of 'Weezer,' playing the album in its entirety.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour continues on Friday, September 6 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL proceeding with stops across North America in Toronto, New York, Nashville, Orlando, Houston, Seattle and more.

VOYAGE TO THE BLUE PLANET TOUR DATES:

Wed, Sept. 4, 2024 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - SOLD OUT

Fri, Sept. 6, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena - SOLD OUT

Sat, Sept. 7, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - SOLD OUT

Sun, Sept. 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Scotiabank Arena - SOLD OUT

Tues, Sept. 10, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - SOLD OUT

Wed, Sept. 11, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - SOLD OUT

Fri, Sept. 13, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - SOLD OUT

Sat, Sept. 14, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem* - SOLD OUT

Sat, Sept. 15, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem* - SOLD OUT

Tues, Sept. 17, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Wed, Sept. 18, 2024 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri, Sept. 20, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center - SOLD OUT

Sat, Sept. 21, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood* - SOLD OUT

Fri, Sept. 27, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center - SOLD OUT

Sat, Sept. 28, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sun, Sept. 29, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Tues, Oct. 1, 2024 - Loveland, CO - Blue FCU Arena - SOLD OUT

Fri, Oct. 4, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat, Oct 5, 2024 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena

Sun, Oct. 6, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tues, Oct. 8, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Wed, Oct. 9, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Fri, Oct. 11, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome - SOLD OUT

Sat, Oct 12, 2024 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

*Not a Live Nation Date

Related Stories

Weezer Expand The Blue Album For 30th Anniversary

Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Incubus, Lead Oceans Calling Second Wave Lineup

Weezer Look Back At 'Buddy Holly' 30 Years Later

Weezer Sells Out Madison Square Garden And More

News > Weezer