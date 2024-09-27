Weezer Share 5 Previously Unrelease 'Blue Album' Era Tracks

(UMe) As Weezer continues to thrill fan-packed arenas on their "Voyage To The Blue Planet" North American tour, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their seminal debut album, Weezer aka the Blue Album, the band has just shared five previously unreleased BBC recordings recorded in January 1995 while they were promoting the Blue Album on their first-ever UK and European "World Domination Tour." The recordings of "My Name Is Jonas," "In The Garage," "No One Else" and "Surf Wax America" were recorded for BBC's Evening Sessions on January 26, 1995 and are being released commercially for the first time following their original broadcast. An acoustic version of "Buddy Holly" recorded the following day for Greater London Radio which inexplicably never aired is also now available to hear for the first time ever.

The BBC Sessions are just a handful of the plethora of unreleased recordings contained within Weezer's forthcoming Blue Album 30th Anniversary Edition, due November 1 via Geffen/UMe. This must-have for any Weezer fan will be available in multiple configurations, including a massive Super Deluxe Edition 4LP + 10-inch + 7-inch box set as well as a Deluxe 3CD set, and digitally.

Weezer's celebratory 'Voyage to the Blue Planet' North American tour with support from The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. kicked off earlier this month to rave reviews and capacity crowds. Rolling Stone exclaimed, "this show feels like the meeting point between the guided narrative of Disneyland's Star Tours and the rock & roll theatrics of an Iron Maiden show, adding, "this is the Weezer arena show we want," while Variety nostalgically gushed, "As the band locked in for the song's joyous, garage-rock climax, it brought to mind countless memories listening to Weezer. The unashamedly dorky masterpieces, the schlocky radio hits, the hidden gems and the screaming matches about what their third-best album is. May they never fall out of orbit." Weezer hit the Moody Center in Austin, Texas tonight and will play a sold-out hometown show at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on October 11.

Often revered as one of the most important debut records of all-time, Weezer's Blue Album arrived on May 10, 1994. Rolling Stone touted it on both "The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time" and "The 100 Best Debut Albums of All Time." Pitchfork named it one of the "The Top 100 Albums of the 1990s," while a retrospective review rated it a rare perfect "10" score, saying, "Weezer's 1994 debut, filled with geeky humor, dense cultural references, and positively gargantuan hooks, took alt-rock in a striking new direction." The record has generated billions of streams worldwide, and has left an indelible mark on music as a whole, cementing Weezer as one of the most beloved artists of the last three decades whose influence continues to reverberate through culture.

BLUE ALBUM 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

SUPER DELUXE 4LP + 10-INCH + 7-INCH

LP 1 - ALBUM REMASTERED

SIDE A

1. My Name Is Jonas

2. No One Else

3. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here

4. Buddy Holly

5. Undone - The Sweater Song

6. Surf Wax America

SIDE B

1. Say It Ain't So

2. In The Garage

3. Holiday

4. Only In Dreams

LP2 - THE KITCHEN TAPE DEMOS

SIDE A

1. Say It Ain't So *

2. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here *

3. Paperface

4. Undone - The Sweater Song

SIDE B

1. Thief, You've Taken All That Was Me *

2. My Name Is Jonas *

3. Let's Sew Our Pants Together *

4. Only In Dreams

LP3 - THE EARLY RECORDINGS

SIDE A

1. I Can't Forget The Way (Third Practice) *

2. Undone - The Sweater Song (Third Practice) *

3. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Third Practice) *

4. Windows Down (Garage Practice) *

5. My Name Is Jonas (Garage Practice) *

SIDE B

1. Only In Dreams (Garage Practice) *

2. Superman (Garage Practice) *

3. Dawn Sets Upon Us (Garage Practice) *

4. Just What I Needed (Rehearsal Demo) *

5. Buddy Holly (Rehearsal Demo) *

LP4 - THE EARLY LIVE RECORDINGS

SIDE A

1. Let's Sew Our Pants Together (Live at 8121 Club) *

2. Paperface (Live at 8121 Club) *

3. Only In Dreams (Live at 8121 Club) *

4. Conversationalist (Wax Cover/Adaptation) (Live at Coconut Teaszer) *

5. Undone - The Sweater Song (Live at English Acid) *

6. My Name Is Jonas (Live at English Acid) *

SIDE B

1. No One Else (Live at Club Lingerie) *

2. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Live at Club Lingerie) *

3. Jamie (Live at Club Lingerie) *

4. Lullabye For Wayne (Live at Club Lingerie) *

5. Say It Ain't So (Live at Club Lingerie) *

6. China Grove (Live at Club Lingerie) *

10-INCH - BBC RECORDINGS (45RPM)

SIDE A

1. My Name Is Jonas (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

2. In The Garage (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

3. No One Else (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

SIDE B

1. Surf Wax America (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

2. Buddy Holly (Acoustic - Live on Greater London Radio) **

3. Undone - The Sweater Song (Acoustic - Live on Greater London Radio) **

7-INCH - LMU SESSIONS (33 1/3 RPM)

SIDE A

1. Jamie (Take 6)

2. My Name Is Jonas *

SIDE B

1. Jamie (Take 5) *

2. Lullabye for Wayne *

DELUXE 3CD

CD1

1. My Name Is Jonas

2. No One Else

3. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here

4. Buddy Holly

5. Undone - The Sweater Song

6. Surf Wax America

7. Say It Ain't So

8. In The Garage

9. Holiday

10. Only In Dreams

11. My Name Is Jonas (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

12. In The Garage (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

13. No One Else (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

14. Surf Wax America (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

15. Buddy Holly (Acoustic - Live on Greater London Radio) **

16. Undone - The Sweater Song (Acoustic - Live on Greater London Radio) **

CD2

1. Say It Ain't So (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

2. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

3. Paperface (The Kitchen Tape Demos)

4. Undone - The Sweater Song (The Kitchen Tape Demos)

5. Thief, You've Taken All That Was Me (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

6. My Name Is Jonas (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

7. Let's Sew Our Pants Together (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

8. Only In Dreams (The Kitchen Tape Demos)

9. I Can't Forget The Way (Third Practice) *

10. Undone - The Sweater Song (Third Practice) *

11. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Third Practice) *

12. Windows Down (Garage Practice) *

13. My Name Is Jonas (Garage Practice) *

14. Only In Dreams (Garage Practice) *

15. Superman (Garage Practice) *

16. Dawn Sets Upon Us (Garage Practice) *

17. Just What I Needed (Rehearsal Demo) *

18. Buddy Holly (Rehearsal Demo) *

CD3

1. Let's Sew Our Pants Together (Live at 8121 Club) *

2. Paperface (Live at 8121 Club) *

3. Only In Dreams (Live at 8121 Club) *

4. Conversationalist (Wax Cover/Adaptation) (Live at Coconut Teaszer) *

5. Undone - The Sweater Song (Live at English Acid) *

6. My Name Is Jonas (Live at English Acid) *

7. No One Else (Live at Club Lingerie) *

8. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Live at Club Lingerie) *

9. Jamie (Live at Club Lingerie) *

10. Lullabye For Wayne (Live at Club Lingerie) *

11. Say It Ain't So (Live at Club Lingerie) *

12. China Grove (Live at Club Lingerie) *

13. Jamie (Take 6 - LMU Sessions)

14. My Name Is Jonas (LMU Sessions) *

15. Jamie (Take 5 - LMU Sessions) *

16. Lullabye for Wayne (LMU Sessions) *

2LP 45RPM HALF-SPEED MASTERING

LP 1

SIDE A

1. My Name Is Jonas

2. No One Else

3. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here

SIDE B

1. Buddy Holly

2. Undone - The Sweater Song

3. Surf Wax America

LP2

SIDE C

1. Say It Ain't So

2. In The Garage

SIDE D

1. Holiday

2. Only In Dreams

1LP

Side A

1. My Name Is Jonas

2. No One Else

3. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here

4. Buddy Holly

5. Undone - The Sweater Song

6. Surf Wax America

Side B

1. Say It Ain't So

2. In The Garage

3. Holiday

4. Only In Dreams

Related Stories

Weezer Launch Voyage To The Blue Plant Tour With Sold Out Show

Weezer Expand The Blue Album For 30th Anniversary

Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Incubus, Lead Oceans Calling Second Wave Lineup

Weezer Look Back At 'Buddy Holly' 30 Years Later

News > Weezer