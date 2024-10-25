Weezer Share Only Known Recording Of 'Superman'

(UMe) Ahead of the eagerly anticipated release of the 30th Anniversary Edition box set of the band's seminal Blue Album (November 1 via Geffen/UMe), Weezer has shared the only known band recording of "Superman" (Garage Practice), one of their earliest songs. Recorded during band practice in June 1992 the recording is a fascinating snapshot into the earliest days of the band rehearsing in their garage just months after forming.

"With these garage rehearsals, we have a totally unique and fleeting glimpse into the earliest dynamics of Weezer," writes longtime friend, collaborator, and de facto band historian Karl Koch in the liner notes accompanying this definitive release. "The decision to roll tape 'live' in the garage seems to have been random, and it only happened twice. The very existence of these recordings depended on pure luck, as the tapes were apparently lost not long after I duped them back then."

Weezer's Blue Album (30th Anniversary Edition) presents the most comprehensive vision of the band's seminal debut record ever. Along with the original album, which has been newly remastered from the original analog tapes, the 50-track collection features 36 previously unreleased tracks, and includes eight "Kitchen Tape Demos," 22 early practices and live recordings, six BBC radio recordings, and four tracks from their LMU sessions. The box sets, available on both vinyl and CD, also include four lithographs, a poster perfect for the garage, song-themed sticker sheet, a twelve-sided die, an enamel Bokkus pin, and more.

Recently at Weezer's sold-out hometown LA show of their "Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour," the band were presented plaques from Geffen/UMe in celebration of the Blue Album now being certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America), for sales in excess of five million copies. Additionally, the record's timeless hits, "Say It Ain't So" was certified 5x Platinum, "Buddy Holly" is 3x Platinum and "Undone - The Sweater Song" is 2x Platinum.

Often revered as one of the most important debut records of all-time, Weezer's Blue Album arrived on May 10, 1994. Rolling Stone touted it on both "The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time" and "The 100 Best Debut Albums of All Time." Pitchfork named it one of the "The Top 100 Albums of the 1990s," while a retrospective review rated it a rare perfect "10" score, saying, "Weezer's 1994 debut, filled with geeky humor, dense cultural references, and positively gargantuan hooks, took alt-rock in a striking new direction." The record has generated billions of streams worldwide, and has left an indelible mark on music as a whole, cementing Weezer as one of the most beloved artists of the last three decades whose influence continues to reverberate through culture.

BLUE ALBUM 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION -

SUPER DELUXE 4LP + 10-INCH + 7-INCH

LP 1 - ALBUM REMASTERED

SIDE A

1. My Name Is Jonas

2. No One Else

3. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here

4. Buddy Holly

5. Undone - The Sweater Song

6. Surf Wax America

SIDE B

1. Say It Ain't So

2. In The Garage

3. Holiday

4. Only In Dreams

LP2 - THE KITCHEN TAPE DEMOS

SIDE A

1. Say It Ain't So *

2. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here *

3. Paperface

4. Undone - The Sweater Song

SIDE B

1. Thief, You've Taken All That Was Me *

2. My Name Is Jonas *

3. Let's Sew Our Pants Together *

4. Only In Dreams

LP3 - THE EARLY RECORDINGS

SIDE A

1. I Can't Forget The Way (Third Practice) *

2. Undone - The Sweater Song (Third Practice) *

3. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Third Practice) *

4. Windows Down (Garage Practice) *

5. My Name Is Jonas (Garage Practice) *

SIDE B

1. Only In Dreams (Garage Practice) *

2. Superman (Garage Practice) *

3. Dawn Sets Upon Us (Garage Practice) *

4. Just What I Needed (Rehearsal Demo) *

5. Buddy Holly (Rehearsal Demo) *

LP4 - THE EARLY LIVE RECORDINGS

SIDE A

1. Let's Sew Our Pants Together (Live at 8121 Club) *

2. Paperface (Live at 8121 Club) *

3. Only In Dreams (Live at 8121 Club) *

4. Conversationalist (Wax Cover/Adaptation) (Live at Coconut Teaszer) *

5. Undone - The Sweater Song (Live at English Acid) *

6. My Name Is Jonas (Live at English Acid) *

SIDE B

1. No One Else (Live at Club Lingerie) *

2. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Live at Club Lingerie) *

3. Jamie (Live at Club Lingerie) *

4. Lullabye For Wayne (Live at Club Lingerie) *

5. Say It Ain't So (Live at Club Lingerie) *

6. China Grove (Live at Club Lingerie) *

10-INCH - BBC RECORDINGS (45RPM)

SIDE A

1. My Name Is Jonas (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

2. In The Garage (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

3. No One Else (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

SIDE B

1. Surf Wax America (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

2. Buddy Holly (Acoustic - Live on Greater London Radio) **

3. Undone - The Sweater Song (Acoustic - Live on Greater London Radio) **

7-INCH - LMU SESSIONS (33 1/3 RPM)

SIDE A

1. Jamie (Take 6)

2. My Name Is Jonas *

SIDE B

1. Jamie (Take 5) *

2. Lullabye for Wayne *

DELUXE 3CD

CD1

1. My Name Is Jonas

2. No One Else

3. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here

4. Buddy Holly

5. Undone - The Sweater Song

6. Surf Wax America

7. Say It Ain't So

8. In The Garage

9. Holiday

10. Only In Dreams

11. My Name Is Jonas (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

12. In The Garage (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

13. No One Else (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

14. Surf Wax America (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

15. Buddy Holly (Acoustic - Live on Greater London Radio) **

16. Undone - The Sweater Song (Acoustic - Live on Greater London Radio) **

CD2

1. Say It Ain't So (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

2. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

3. Paperface (The Kitchen Tape Demos)

4. Undone - The Sweater Song (The Kitchen Tape Demos)

5. Thief, You've Taken All That Was Me (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

6. My Name Is Jonas (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

7. Let's Sew Our Pants Together (The Kitchen Tape Demos) *

8. Only In Dreams (The Kitchen Tape Demos)

9. I Can't Forget The Way (Third Practice) *

10. Undone - The Sweater Song (Third Practice) *

11. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Third Practice) *

12. Windows Down (Garage Practice) *

13. My Name Is Jonas (Garage Practice) *

14. Only In Dreams (Garage Practice) *

15. Superman (Garage Practice) *

16. Dawn Sets Upon Us (Garage Practice) *

17. Just What I Needed (Rehearsal Demo) *

18. Buddy Holly (Rehearsal Demo) *

CD3

1. Let's Sew Our Pants Together (Live at 8121 Club) *

2. Paperface (Live at 8121 Club) *

3. Only In Dreams (Live at 8121 Club) *

4. Conversationalist (Wax Cover/Adaptation) (Live at Coconut Teaszer) *

5. Undone - The Sweater Song (Live at English Acid) *

6. My Name Is Jonas (Live at English Acid) *

7. No One Else (Live at Club Lingerie) *

8. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Live at Club Lingerie) *

9. Jamie (Live at Club Lingerie) *

10. Lullabye For Wayne (Live at Club Lingerie) *

11. Say It Ain't So (Live at Club Lingerie) *

12. China Grove (Live at Club Lingerie) *

13. Jamie (Take 6 - LMU Sessions)

14. My Name Is Jonas (LMU Sessions) *

15. Jamie (Take 5 - LMU Sessions) *

16. Lullabye for Wayne (LMU Sessions) *

2LP 45RPM HALF-SPEED MASTERING

LP 1

SIDE A

1. My Name Is Jonas

2. No One Else

3. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here

SIDE B

1. Buddy Holly

2. Undone - The Sweater Song

3. Surf Wax America

LP2

SIDE C

1. Say It Ain't So

2. In The Garage

SIDE D

1. Holiday

2. Only In Dreams

1LP

Side A

1. My Name Is Jonas

2. No One Else

3. The World Has Turned And Left Me Here

4. Buddy Holly

5. Undone - The Sweater Song

6. Surf Wax America

Side B

1. Say It Ain't So

2. In The Garage

3. Holiday

4. Only In Dreams

Related Stories

Weezer Share 5 Previously Unrelease 'Blue Album' Era Tracks

Weezer Launch Voyage To The Blue Plant Tour With Sold Out Show

Weezer Expand The Blue Album For 30th Anniversary

Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Incubus, Lead Oceans Calling Second Wave Lineup

News > Weezer