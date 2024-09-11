Knocked Loose Adds Danny Brown To Upcoming Tour And Release New Video

(Orienteer) Knocked Loose shares the new video for You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To tracks "Moss Covers All" and "Take Me Home" today. Directed and edited by Eric Richter alongside Knocked Loose's vocalist Bryan Garris, the new video is a twisted, black and white visual filmed in the band's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

The video arrives on the heels of the recent announcement that Danny Brown will be a special guest on select west coast dates of their forthcoming headline North American tour (their second of 2024), which kicks off this October with support The Garden, DRAIN, and Militarie Gun on select dates. Currently, Knocked Loose is on the second leg of their tour supporting Slipknot.

This Friday, Knocked Loose will be hosting a merch pop up in Los Angeles ahead of their performances with Slipknot at 2520 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90026 from 12pm to 3pm where the new music video will be screened and exclusive merch will be available for purchase.

Speaking about the new video, Garris shares, "I've had the idea for these two videos since before the album was announced. They didn't make the cut as the original singles, but I knew eventually I wanted to bring this idea to life. I knew I wanted to do it with Eric Richter. A one take / no cuts or edits video is something I've always wanted to do. A lot of moving parts and hard working extras on and off camera to make this work. I'm so happy with it."

The forthcoming Knocked Loose headline tour is produced by Live Nation and will see the band perform at amphitheaters and ballrooms across the country as a victory lap celebrating their emergence as America's preeminent heavy band. Additionally, Knocked Loose will be performing at the Pure Noise Records 15th anniversary show in Las Vegas alongside Spanish Love Songs and See You Space Cowboy.

*= supporting Slipknot

$ = w/ special guest Danny Brown

^= w/ The Garden

+= w/ DRAIN

#= w/ Militarie Gun

% = w/ Spanish Love Songs and SeeYouSpaceCowboy

9/11 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

9/13 - Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome*

9/14 - Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome*

9/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

9/17 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

9/18 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

9/21 - Des Moines, IA @ Knotfest

10/4 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live ^+#

10/05 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks ^+

10/06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^+

10/09 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena ^+#

10/10 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^#

10/11 - Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater ^+#

10/13 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^+#

10/14 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port ^+#

10/16 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center ^+#

10/18 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues %

10/21 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater +#

10/24 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live +#$

10/26 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds +#$

10/27 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic +#$

10/30 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom +#

11/01 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom +#$

11/2 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club +#$

11/03 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre +#

11/05 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^+#

11/07 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe +#

11/09 - Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale +#

11/10 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^+

Related Stories

Knocked Loose Announce North American Headline Tour

Knocked Loose Unleash 'Blinding Faith' Video

Knocked Loose Announce Spring Headline Tour

Knocked Loose Share 'Deep in the Willow - Everything is Quiet Now' Video

News > Knocked Loose