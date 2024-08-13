Knocked Loose Announce North American Headline Tour

(Orienteer) On the heels of their career-defining and critically-acclaimed album You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To, Knocked Loose announces their headline fall North American tour with support from The Garden, DRAIN and Militarie Gun on select dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-date tour will see the Louisville band perform at amphitheaters and ballrooms across the country as a victory lap celebrating their emergence as America's preeminent heavy band.

Additionally, Knocked Loose will be performing at the Pure Noise Records 15th anniversary show in Las Vegas alongside Spanish Love Songs and See You Space Cowboy.

You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To has been praised by the likes of GQ, Forbes, The Guardian, The FADER, Revolver, Kerrang!, The Needle Drop, FLOOD and Pitchfork, who stated in their 8.0 review that Knocked Loose has "amplified and concentrated their sound into something so potent that it has its own gravitational pull."

*= supporting Slipknot

^= w/ The Garden

+= w/ DRAIN

#= w/ Militarie Gun

% = w/ Spanish Love Songs and SeeYouSpaceCowboy

8/14 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion*

8/15 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center*

8/17 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*

9/07 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre*

9/08 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

9/11 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

9/13 - Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome*

9/14 - Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome*

9/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

9/17 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

9/18 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

9/21 - Des Moines, IA @ Knotfest

10/4 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live ^+#

10/05 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks ^+

10/06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^+

10/09 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena ^+#

10/10 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^#

10/11 - Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater ^+#

10/13 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^+#

10/14 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port ^+#

10/16 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center ^+#

10/18 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues %

10/21 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater +#

10/24 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live +#

10/26 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds +#

10/27 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic +#

10/30 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom +#

11/01 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom +#

11/2 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club +#

11/03 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre +

11/05 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory^+#

11/07 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe +#

11/09 - Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale +

11/10 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^+

News > Knocked Loose