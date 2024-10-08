Knocked Loose To Headline Pure Noise Records Anniversary Show

(BPM) Pure Noise Records, the Nashville, TN based record label, is celebrating their 15 year anniversary with a massive show in Las Vegas, NV at House Of Blues on October 18. Pure Noise Records artists Knocked Loose will headline, with support from labelmates Counterparts, Spanish Love Songs, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy.
"We are so excited to celebrate 15 years as a record company and we felt like doing it around When We Were Young was the perfect time to do it. It will be a really special night for everyone," Pure Noise Records shares in a statement.
Founded in 2009 by Jake Round in Berkeley, California, Pure Noise Records is an independent record label known for its pivotal role in the punk, hardcore, and pop-punk scenes and has sold over two million records collectively since its inception.
Over the past 15 years, Pure Noise has grown from a bedroom project into a respected institution in alternative music, nurturing a wide range of artists from the underground to mainstream recognition. The label's roster boasts a mix of influential bands and on the rise artists, including The Story So Far, State Champs, Less Than Jake, Knocked Loose, KOYO, Microwave, Can't Swim, Four Year Strong, and Drug Church, among others.
With a focus on fostering creative freedom and maintaining strong connections to its DIY roots, Pure Noise Records has become synonymous with the new wave of punk and hardcore music.
Pure Noise Records is reflecting on its legacy while pushing forward with fresh projects, and the next generation of artists. This year alone the label signed the bands Ben Quad, UNWELL, Slow Crush, SoulKeeper, and Stateside.
From its humble beginnings to becoming a powerhouse in the indie music world, Pure Noise Records continues to stay true to its core values of authenticity, community, and innovation.
