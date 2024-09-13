Jack White Premieres 'That's How I'm Feeling' video

(BHM) Jack White has premiered of the official music video for "That's How I'm Feeling," from his acclaimed new album, No Name. No Name is available now via Third Man Records at all DSPs and streaming services. Black vinyl and CDs arrive tomorrow. Friday, September 13 wherever records are sold.
This weekend will see White and his band crossing the Atlantic for a trio of eagerly awaited UK live dates, set for London's Islington Assembly Hall (September 13), Liverpool's O2 Academy (September 14), and Brighton's Chalk (September 15). The shows coincide with the three-year anniversary of Third Man Records' first store outside the USA, Third Man Records London.
The announcement of the space's September 2021 opening followed much speculation and guesswork from eagle-eyed Third Man fans, who noticed the painting of eight sham, rotating store fronts at the 1 Marshall Street, Soho address. These fronts included "Frank Booth's Oxygen Bar," "Jack Sharp's Upholstery Tacks," and "Harry Lime's Penicillin," all of which claimed to be under the umbrella of the fantastical "Absurd Scam Family of Businesses."
Last week, all UK subscribers to Third Man Records' The Vault subscription service received a mysterious, physical invitation to actual pop-up shops of these aforementioned businesses, in the cities in which White is playing. The events - which will feature musical rarities never-before-seen in the world - are free and open to the public, although Vault invitation holders will receive priority access.
