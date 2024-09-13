Watch Koe Wetzel's 'Casamigos' Video

() When Koe Wetzel's highly anticipated fifth studio album 9 Lives arrived in July, it debuted at No. 15 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, earning critical praise commending his most vulnerable work to date. Lead single "High Road" with Jessie Murph - his first-ever at country radio - has already cracked the Top 30 in just 10 weeks, while "Sweet Dreams" earned a nod at this month's NBC People's Choice Country Awards and the duo of songs marked Wetzel's first two Hot Country Songs Top 10 hits, also debuting on at No. 29 and No. 47 respectively on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. Despite the album's impressive wave of success, there was just one thing missing: "Where is 'Casamigos'!?" read countless comments on his social posts. Today, the man celebrated by the Los Angeles Times for establishing his fanbase on the road answers that question emphatically, with "Casamigos" and its accompanying official music video available to stream everywhere now.

"It took a while to get this song right," Wetzel concedes. "I think it changed five or six different times; lyrically, musically, the melody, everything about it. We'd get used to it for a month or so and then we'd change it up again, but once the final was done we knew the song was special. I think going through those ups and downs is one of the reasons why we kept it off the record to begin with, just so it could have its own light and its own time because we're super happy with the song and now it's one of my favorites on the record."

Written by Wetzel together with Amy Allen, Sam Harris, Ben Burgess and producer Gabe Simon, the rowdy singalong sees the dark-haired Texan ruminating on the things lost to his wild ways, while noting that perhaps a certain relationship also disappearing from his life is the one thing he may not actually miss, a theme further brought to life in the official music video out now. Directed by Patrick Tohill ("Creeps") and shot at a lake house in New Jersey, the music video depicts Wetzel leaving everything behind to start over in New York City. Watch HERE.

Wetzel will bring the tequila-driven anthem to the remainder of his Damn Near Normal World Tour throughout the fall, making stops in St. Louis, Nashville, Indianapolis, across his home state of Texas and more, before closing out the U.S. run at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre and heading overseas through November.

Remaining Damn Near Normal World Tour Dates:

Sept. 13 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater

Sept. 18 St. Louis, Mo. || Chaifetz Arena

Sept. 20 Huntsville, Ala. || The Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 21 Macon, Ga. || Atrium Health Amphitheater

Sept. 25 Alexandria, La. || Rapides Parish Coliseum - SOLD OUT

Sept. 26 Tuscaloosa, Ala. || Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

Sept. 27 Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater - SOLD OUT

Sept. 28 Little Rock, Ark. || First Security Amphitheater - SOLD OUT

Oct. 3 Pikeville, Ky. || Appalachian Wireless Arena - SOLD OUT

Oct. 4 Indianapolis, Ind. || Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - SOLD OUT

Oct. 5 Evansville, Ind. || Ford Center - SOLD OUT

Oct. 10 Abilene, Texas || Expo Center of Taylor County

Oct. 11 Lubbock, Texas || Cooks Garage - SOLD OUT

Oct. 13 Morrison, Colo. || Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

Oct. 26 Manchester, U.K. || Academy 3

Oct. 27 London, U.K. || The Garage

Oct. 30 Glasgow, U.K. || Oran Mor

Oct. 31 Birmingham, U.K. || Academy 2

Nov. 1 Leeds, U.K. || Brudenell Social Club

Nov.3 Amsterdam, Netherlands || Melkweg (Oude Zaal)

Nov. 5 Hamburg, Germany || Bahnhof Pauli

Nov. 6 Berlin, Germany || Frannz Club

Nov. 7 Cologne, Germany || Club Volta

Additional Shows:

Sept. 14 Prior, Okla. || Born & Raised

Sept. 19 Louisville, Ky. || Bourbon & Beyond

