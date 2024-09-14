Jordan Fletcher's New EP 'Classic' Coming Late This Month

(TPR) Triple Tigers Records artist, Jordan Fletcher, is set to release his second EP of 2024, CLASSIC, available on September 27th. This collection of original material showcases an artist who has set out to bring a fresh and captivating sound to the Country genre. Fletcher, who has been an accomplished songwriter (Jake Owen, Megan Moroney, Ella Langley) in Nashville for the past several years, is taking the reigns of his artistry and his latest project, CLASSIC, serves as an introduction to an artist forging his own path in Country music.

"We started this project five years ago in Austin Nivarel's attic. At the time, we had no idea that the songs we were experimenting with would come to define my sound and me as an artist. We were creating the music we wanted to hear but couldn't find anywhere else, fusing our favorite sonic elements with stories-some ours, some from others-that we were fortunate enough to tell. CLASSIC is a reflection of my evolution as a person, a songwriter, and an artist. It captures the sounds I grew up with and paints the story I've spent my entire career trying to tell. That being said, I hope it takes you back home, I hope it takes you somewhere new, I hope it makes you think, and most of all, I hope you love it as much as we do." -Jordan Fletcher

Fletcher has released two tracks from CLASSIC including the feel-good summertime love story, "Fall in the Summer," and the cleverly poignant "About Jill." Since their release, these songs have reached a rabid fanbase on digital streaming platforms as Fletcher's relatability and compelling storytelling continues connecting with wider audiences.

CLASSIC Track Listing:

Fall in the Summer

Classic

Hot Truck Beer

California Queen

No Place Like Home

About Jill

Related Stories

Nirvana's 'In Bloom' Given Country Makeover By Jordan Fletcher

News > Jordan Fletcher