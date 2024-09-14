Katy Perry and Doechii Release 'I'm His, He's Fine' Following VMAs Debut

(Capitol) After being recognized with MTV's coveted Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 "VMAs" earlier this week, Katy Perry unveils her striking new single, "I'm His, He's Mine" (ft. Doechii). Trading bars, the two artists confidently spell out exactly what they are to their men on the infectious track. The song is from Perry's new album, 143, which will be released on September 20 via Capitol Records.

Characteristically fearless, Katy enjoys a passionate embrace with her man as they skydive and performs on the hood of his Corvette while he drives through the streets of Barcelona in the accompanying video. Doechii - who recently released her new hip-hop/rap mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, via Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records - descends from a drone and also declares, "I'm his, he's mine."

On September 11, five-time VMA winner Perry made an epic return to the MTV stage for the first time since 2017, when she pulled double duty as both host and performer. The recipient of the 2024 Video Vanguard Award, Katy performed a show-stopping, career-spanning medley of her biggest hits LIVE, which included the debut television performance of "I'm His, He's Mine" with a surprise appearance by Doechii.

