Katy Perry Delivers Expanded 1432

(Capitol) With holiday celebrations at hand, Katy Perry has a special gift for her fans - 1432, the deluxe edition of her new album. Released today via Capitol Records in digital format, the new edition features four additional tracks, including the never-before released "OK," alongside the album's original 11 songs.

After opening with a gentle acoustic guitar, "OK" erupts into the infectious, inspirational chorus, as Katy pledges, "I'll never let you drown / no matter if you're up or down." Setting the stage for the New Year, the anthemic song exudes hope, celebrating personal growth and confidence as new ambitions crystalize and relationships are rejuvenated.

Visualizers for the three additional tracks that appear on 1432 were also released today: "I Woke Up", "Has A Heart", and "No Tears For New Year's". A bold, exuberant dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message, the album's original 11 songs include "Lifetimes," "I'm His, He's Mine" Ft. Doechii, "Gimme Gimme" Ft. 21 Savage, "Gorgeous" Ft. Kim Petras and "Artificial" Ft. JID.

After launching 143 with a sold-out headline show for over 100,000 fans at Rock in Rio in Brazil in September 2024, Katy is excited to return to the road. The global pop superstar will kick off The Lifetimes Tour on April 23, 2025, with the first of three shows at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The arena run will also take her to Monterrey and Guadalajara, MX, Australia, Canada, South America, the UK and Europe. See below for the dates that have been announced thus far.

Katy will appear as the guest judge on the season premiere episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race," which returns for its 17th season on January 3, 2025. Earlier this year, Katy received the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs and performed a show-stopping, career-spanning medley of her biggest hits, which included the debut television performances of two singles from 143 - "I'M HIS, HE'S MINE," with a surprise appearance by Doechii, and "LIFETIMES." View the medley HERE.

1432 - TRACK LIST

Woman's World

Gimme Gimme Ft.. 21 Savage

Gorgeous Ft. Kim Petras

I'm His, He's Mine Ft. Doechii

Crush

Lifetimes

All The Love

Nirvana

Artificial Ft. JID

Truth

Wonder

I Woke Up*

Has A Heart**

No Tears For New Year's***

OK****

*D2C digital deluxe bonus track

** Target Bonus track

***D2C Vinyl Exclusive track

****Previously unreleased

Katy Perry - The Lifetimes Tour 2025

4/23 Mexico City, MX Arena CDMX

4/25 Mexico City, MX Arena CDMX

4/26 Mexico City, MX Arena CDMX

4/28 Monterrey, MX Arena Monterrey

4/29 Monterrey, MX Arena Monterrey

5/1 Guadalajara, MX Arena Guadalajara

5/2 Guadalajara, MX Arena Guadalajara

6/9 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena

6/10 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena

6/12 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

6/13 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

6/14 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

6/17 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre

6/18 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre

6/22 Perth, AU RAC Arena

6/23 Perth, AU RAC Arena

6/26 Adelaide, AU Adelaide Entertainment Centre

6/27 Adelaide, AU Adelaide Entertainment Centre

6/29 Adelaide, AU Adelaide Entertainment Centre

6/30 Adelaide, AU Adelaide Entertainment Centre

7/22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

7/24 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

7/26 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

7/29 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

7/30 Montréal, QC Bell Centre

8/1 Québec City, QC Centre Videotron

8/5 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

9/6 Santiago, CL Estadio Bicentenario LA Florida

9/9 Buenos Aires, AR Movistar Arena

9/10 Buenos Aires, AR Movistar Arena

9/14 São Paulo, BR The Town 2025

10/7 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

10/8 Manchester, UK AO Arena

10/10 Sheffield, UK Utilita Arena

10/11 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

10/13 London, UK The O2

10/14 London, UK The O2

10/16 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

10/19 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

10/21 Berlin, DE Uber Arena

10/23 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

10/24 Paris, FR Accor Arena

10/27 Budapest, HU MVM Dome

10/28 Kraków, PL Tauron Arena

10/30 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

11/2 Bologna, IT Unipol Arena

11/4 Paris, FR Accor Arena

11/5 Paris, FR Accor Arena

