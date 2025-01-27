Katy Perry Announces U.S. Leg Of The Lifetimes Tour 2025

(ICLG) After selling out shows around the world for her upcoming The Lifetimes Tour, Katy Perry has announced that she will launch an extensive run in the United States, beginning in Houston, Texas on May 7 at Toyota Center.

Produced by Live Nation and announced today, the U.S. leg of the tour will also include concerts at United Center in Chicago, IL (May 12), the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA (July 15), Madison Square Garden in New York City (August 11), Nashville's Bridgestone Arena (August 19), and Paycom Center (May 9), which will mark Katy's first ever performance in Oklahoma City. Touring in support of her new album, 143, the global pop superstar will be performing all of her hits, drawing from her extensive catalog.

Katy will launch the Lifetimes Tour in Mexico, with seven arena shows. In Australia, the demand for tickets to her initial eight arena shows was so strong that five shows were added. The summer will bring Katy back to North America where, in addition to crisscrossing the U.S., she'll play seven sold-out arena shows in Canada.

September will bring her to South America, where her arena dates in Buenos Aires are sold out and limited tickets remain for her stadium show in Chile. Katy will wrap up the 2025 tour in the UK and Europe, where popular demand led to multiple added shows in London, Paris, and new shows in Munich and Bologna.

Katy launched 143 - a bold, exuberant dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message - with a sold-out headline show at Rock in Rio in Brazil in September 2024. Rolling Stone Australia observed, "Perry's midnight set on the Palco Mundo stage where she would play her newest tunes for the first time became the high point of the night. Taking the stage as fireworks lit up the Rio sky, Perry had the 100,000-strong crowd going wild with dazzling visuals and pyrotechnics that transformed the City of Rock into a vibrant spectacle..."

TICKETS: Tickets for the U.S. dates will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, January 28. The artist presale will begin Wednesday, January 29, at 10am local time ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, January 31, at 10am local time.

Citi Presale: Citi is the official card of The Lifetimes Tour in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 28, at 10am local time until Thursday, January 30, at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Verizon Presale: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Katy Perry's 'The Lifetimes Tour in the U.S. through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, January 28, at 10am local time until Thursday, January 30, at 10pm local time.

4/23 Mexico City, MX Arena CDMX

4/25 Mexico City, MX Arena CDMX

4/26 Mexico City, MX Arena CDMX

4/28 Monterrey, MX Arena Monterrey

4/29 Monterrey, MX Arena Monterrey

5/1 Guadalajara, MX Arena Guadalajara

5/2 Guadalajara, MX Arena Guadalajara

5/7 Houston, TX Toyota Center

5/9 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

5/10 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

5/12 Chicago, IL United Center

5/13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

5/15 Denver, CO Ball Arena

5/17 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

5/20 Austin, TX Moody Center

5/21 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

6/9 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena

6/10 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena

6/12 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

6/13 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

6/14 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

6/17 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre

6/18 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre

6/22 Perth, AU RAC Arena

6/23 Perth, AU RAC Arena

6/26 Adelaide, AU Adelaide Entertainment Centre

6/27 Adelaide, AU Adelaide Entertainment Centre

6/29 Adelaide, AU Adelaide Entertainment Centre

6/30 Adelaide, AU Adelaide Entertainment Centre

7/12 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

7/13 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

7/15 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

7/18 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

7/21 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

7/22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

7/24 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

7/26 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

7/29 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

7/30 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

8/1 Quebec City, QC Centre Videotron

8/3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

8/5 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

8/6 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

8/8 Boston, MA TD Garden

8/9 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

8/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8/14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

8/15 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

8/17 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center

8/19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

8/20 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

8/22 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

8/23 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

9/6 Santiago, CL Estadio Bicentenario LA Florida

9/9 Buenos Aires, AR Movistar Arena

9/10 Buenos Aires, AR Movistar Arena

9/14 São Paulo, BR The Town 2025

10/7 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

10/8 Manchester, UK AO Arena

10/10 Sheffield, UK Utilita Arena

10/11 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

10/13 London, UK The O2

10/14 London, UK The O2

10/16 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

10/19 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

10/21 Berlin, DE Uber Arena

10/23 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

10/24 Paris, FR Accor Arena

10/27 Budapest, HU MVM Dome

10/28 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena

10/30 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

10/31 Munich, DE Olympiahalle

11/2 Bologna, IT Unipol Arena

11/4 Paris, FR Accor Arena

11/5 Paris, FR Accor Arena

