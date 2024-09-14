Mitchell Tenpenny Previews New Album With 'Started Stoppin'

(Sony Music Nashville) CMA New Artist of the Year nominee and platinum-selling recording artist Mitchell Tenpenny is one week away from the launch of his third studio album on September 20, The 3rd. The 20-track album, produced by Jordan Schmidt.

To celebrate Mitchell has released a new song today, the uptempo "Started Stoppin,'" written by Mitchell, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill and Schmidt. The song is available across all digital platforms. "We wrote this song altogether at Ashley's beach house," said Mitchell. "Someone said the phrase 'started stoppin' and it became our hook. It almost wrote itself. I think Chase came up with the best line in the song, 'You quit loving me seven months ago. Last night I slept all night, that's one night in a row.' That line describes that feeling that you're finally getting over them. I did it. I passed that mark and got over the hump. And then something happens that reminds you of them. I love how the song grooves with the bass and drums. It all came together lyrically and sonically. It's one of my favorite songs I've ever done."

Mitchell launched his headline "Woke Up In A Dream Tour" last night in Las Vegas at the Theater at Virgin Hotels. The tour will run through mid-November with The Castellows guesting this weekend and Dylan Schneider appearing on the remainder of the shows.

On Wednesday, September 18 Mitchell will perform his current radio single "Not Today" on the Today Show just two days ahead of his Terminal 5 concert in New York City and the release of The 3rd album.

Earlier this week Mitchell received a nomination as New Artist of the Year for the upcoming "58th Annual CMA Awards." The show will broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00 - 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC and next day on Hulu.

