Koe Wetzel Bringing Wetzel's Wonderland Live Home For Christmas

(EBM) Koe Wetzel brings the holiday spirit home to Texas this Christmas, with two Wetzel's Wonderland Live shows set for Friday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Dec. 27 in Austin and Fort Worth, respectively. Tickets to both dates, featuring special guests Morgan Wade and Stephen Wilson, Jr., are on sale this Friday, Sept. 20.

The two shows will bring to life the Platinum-certified country-rocker's Wetzel Wonderland EP, released in 2023 and featuring his reimagined takes on "Blue Christmas," "Please Come Home for Christmas" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

The holiday homecoming will serve as the finale to a year of sold-out shows from Wetzel, with his Damn Near Normal Tour currently underway. The headlining run has spanned the U.S. all summer and will conclude at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre before heading overseas through November.

Wetzel most recently released fan-favorite track "Casamigos" along with an official music video last Friday, Sept. 13, as his fifth studio album 9 Lives continues to impress. Having debuted at No. 15 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart (No. 2 among new releases behind only the "Twisters" soundtrack), the vulnerably mature album features lead single "High Road" with Jessie Murph, which has already cracked the Top 30 in just 10 weeks at country radio, while "Sweet Dreams" earned a nod at next week's NBC People's Choice Country Awards and the duo of songs marked Wetzel's first two Hot Country Songs Top 10 hits.

Remaining Damn Near Normal World Tour Dates:

Sept. 18 St. Louis, Mo. || Chaifetz Arena

Sept. 20 Huntsville, Ala. || The Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 21 Macon, Ga. || Atrium Health Amphitheater - SOLD OUT

Sept. 25 Alexandria, La. || Rapides Parish Coliseum - SOLD OUT

Sept. 26 Tuscaloosa, Ala. || Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater - SOLD OUT

Sept. 27 Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater - SOLD OUT

Sept. 28 Little Rock, Ark. || First Security Amphitheater - SOLD OUT

Oct. 3 Pikeville, Ky. || Appalachian Wireless Arena - SOLD OUT

Oct. 4 Indianapolis, Ind. || Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - SOLD OUT

Oct. 5 Evansville, Ind. || Ford Center - SOLD OUT

Oct. 10 Abilene, Texas || Expo Center of Taylor County

Oct. 11 Lubbock, Texas || Cooks Garage - SOLD OUT

Oct. 13 Morrison, Colo. || Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

Oct. 26 Manchester, U.K. || Academy 3

Oct. 27 London, U.K. || The Garage

Oct. 30 Glasgow, U.K. || Oran Mor

Oct. 31 Birmingham, U.K. || Academy 2

Nov. 1 Leeds, U.K. || Brudenell Social Club

Nov.3 Amsterdam, Netherlands || Melkweg (Oude Zaal)

Nov. 5 Hamburg, Germany || Bahnhof Pauli

Nov. 6 Berlin, Germany || Frannz Club

Nov. 7 Cologne, Germany || Club Volta

Additional Shows:

Sept. 19 Louisville, Ky. || Bourbon & Beyond

Dec. 26 Austin, Texas || Moody Center

Dec. 27 Fort Worth, Texas || Dickies Arena

