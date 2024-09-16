Koe Wetzel Bringing Wetzel's Wonderland Live Home For Christmas

(EBM) Koe Wetzel brings the holiday spirit home to Texas this Christmas, with two Wetzel's Wonderland Live shows set for Friday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Dec. 27 in Austin and Fort Worth, respectively. Tickets to both dates, featuring special guests Morgan Wade and Stephen Wilson, Jr., are on sale this Friday, Sept. 20.
The two shows will bring to life the Platinum-certified country-rocker's Wetzel Wonderland EP, released in 2023 and featuring his reimagined takes on "Blue Christmas," "Please Come Home for Christmas" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas."
The holiday homecoming will serve as the finale to a year of sold-out shows from Wetzel, with his Damn Near Normal Tour currently underway. The headlining run has spanned the U.S. all summer and will conclude at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre before heading overseas through November.
Wetzel most recently released fan-favorite track "Casamigos" along with an official music video last Friday, Sept. 13, as his fifth studio album 9 Lives continues to impress. Having debuted at No. 15 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart (No. 2 among new releases behind only the "Twisters" soundtrack), the vulnerably mature album features lead single "High Road" with Jessie Murph, which has already cracked the Top 30 in just 10 weeks at country radio, while "Sweet Dreams" earned a nod at next week's NBC People's Choice Country Awards and the duo of songs marked Wetzel's first two Hot Country Songs Top 10 hits.
Remaining Damn Near Normal World Tour Dates:
Sept. 18 St. Louis, Mo. || Chaifetz Arena
Sept. 20 Huntsville, Ala. || The Orion Amphitheater
Sept. 21 Macon, Ga. || Atrium Health Amphitheater - SOLD OUT
Sept. 25 Alexandria, La. || Rapides Parish Coliseum - SOLD OUT
Sept. 26 Tuscaloosa, Ala. || Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater - SOLD OUT
Sept. 27 Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater - SOLD OUT
Sept. 28 Little Rock, Ark. || First Security Amphitheater - SOLD OUT
Oct. 3 Pikeville, Ky. || Appalachian Wireless Arena - SOLD OUT
Oct. 4 Indianapolis, Ind. || Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - SOLD OUT
Oct. 5 Evansville, Ind. || Ford Center - SOLD OUT
Oct. 10 Abilene, Texas || Expo Center of Taylor County
Oct. 11 Lubbock, Texas || Cooks Garage - SOLD OUT
Oct. 13 Morrison, Colo. || Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT
Oct. 26 Manchester, U.K. || Academy 3
Oct. 27 London, U.K. || The Garage
Oct. 30 Glasgow, U.K. || Oran Mor
Oct. 31 Birmingham, U.K. || Academy 2
Nov. 1 Leeds, U.K. || Brudenell Social Club
Nov.3 Amsterdam, Netherlands || Melkweg (Oude Zaal)
Nov. 5 Hamburg, Germany || Bahnhof Pauli
Nov. 6 Berlin, Germany || Frannz Club
Nov. 7 Cologne, Germany || Club Volta
Additional Shows:
Sept. 19 Louisville, Ky. || Bourbon & Beyond
Dec. 26 Austin, Texas || Moody Center
Dec. 27 Fort Worth, Texas || Dickies Arena
Watch Koe Wetzel's 'Casamigos' Video
Koe Wetzel's Late Night TV Debut Goes Online
Koe Wetzel Hits The Charts With '9 Lives'
Koe Wetzel's '9 Lives' Arrives
Ozzy Osbourne Voicing Character For Nickelodeon Animated Series- Jane's Addiction Pull Plug On Reunion Tour Following on Stage Altercation- more
Megadeth Cancel Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start- Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell Throws Punch At Dave Navarro On Stage- more
Thomas Rhett Launching Better In Boots Tour- Brooks & Dunn Recruit All-Star Guests For Reboot 2- Zach Top Plots 2025 Headline Tour- more
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Ozzy Osbourne Voicing Character For Nickelodeon Animated Series
Jane's Addiction Pull Plug On Reunion Tour Following on Stage Altercation
Styx To Play The Grand Illusion In Full At New Las Vegas Residency
Puscifer, Primus & A Perfect Circle Return for Spring 2025 Tour
Subway To Sally To Deliver New Album In December
Chris Simpson Surprise Releases New Mountain Time Album 'Dream Homes'
Daryl Hall Recruits Howard Jones For Free Daryl's House Anniversary Concert
Gong Releasing Special Edition Of 'Unending Ascending'