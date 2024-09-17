Randy Travis Announces 2025 More Life Tour Dates

(117) Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis has announced that the More Life Tour will hit the road again in 2025! Following a successful 2024 run, Randy, his original touring band, and special guest vocalist James Dupre are ready to bring this extraordinary musical experience to fans across the country. The tour promises an unforgettable journey through Travis' chart-topping hits, enhanced by video highlights from his celebrated career in music, film and television. Presale begins September 18 at 10 A.M., with public tickets available on Friday, September 20 at 10 A.M.

Although Travis won't perform vocally due to the stroke he suffered in 2013, he will appear on stage with his wife, Mary, engaging with fans, interacting with the band, and celebrating the music. Dupré and the band will perform all of his iconic No. 1 hits, including "On the Other Hand," "Forever and Ever, Amen," and "Three Wooden Crosses."

"The More Life Tour celebrates something so much more than a musical moment in time-it's a gift to me to spend time with my fans, and my band, as James Dupre perfectly presents the songs that best define my career. We look forward to seeing you all somewhere along the way," said Randy Travis.

"I'm thrilled and honored to hit the road again with my hero and friend, Randy Travis. I'm looking forward to meeting and singing along with all the Randy Travis fans in 2025," said James Dupré.

The 2024 More Life Tour kicked off at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in June, following the May release of Travis' latest single, "Where That Came From." The single debuted at No. 45 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. With the assistance of AI, this marked Travis' first recording in over a decade, reuniting with longtime producer Kyle Lehning and a team of talented musicians. The release was met with excitement from fans and received an enthusiastic reception from country radio. Additionally, the Travises recently testified before Congress in Washington, D.C., in support of the American Music Fairness Act.

More Life Tour 2025 Dates:

Jan. 10, 2025 - Tulsa, Okla. - Osage Casino

Jan. 11, 2025 - Little Rock, Ark. - Robinson Center

Jan. 23, 2025 - Charlotte, N.C. - Oven Auditorium

Jan. 24, 2025 - Augusta, Ga. - Miller Theatre

Jan. 25, 2025 - Orange Park, Fla. - Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts

Jan. 28, 2025 - The Villages, Fla. - Sharon Morse PAC

Feb. 1, 2025 - Arcadia, Fla. - Turner Center

Feb. 8, 2025 - Scottsdale, Ariz. - Virginia Piper Theatre

Feb. 10, 2025 - San Luis Obispo, Calif. - CAL Poly State PAC

Feb. 11, 2025 - Bakersfield, Calif. - Fox Theatre

Feb. 12, 2025 - Santa Barbara, Calif. - Lobero Theatre

Feb. 14, 2025 - Monterey, Calif. - Golden State Theatre

Feb. 15, 2025 - Visalia, Calif. - Visalia Fox Theatre

Feb. 23, 2025 - Mason City, Iowa - North Iowa Community College

March 20, 2025 - Cedartown, Ga. - Cedartown PAC

March 21, 2025 - Princeton, W.Va. - Chuck Mathena Center

March 22, 2025 - Ashland, Ky. - Paramount Theatre

April 10, 2025 - Joliet, Ill. - Rialto Square

April 11, 2025 - Effingham, Ill. - Effingham Performance Center

April 25, 2025 - New Philadelphia, Ohio - Kent State PAC

April 26, 2025 - Clarksburg, W.Va. - Robinson Grand PAC

May 11, 2025 - Arlington, Texas - Arlington Music Hall

May 12, 2025 - Branson, Mo. - Clay Cooper Theater

Related Stories

Randy Travis Adds Stop To More Life Tour

Randy Travis and Wife Mary Discuss Musician's Rights and AI on GMA Tomorrow

Randy Travis Coming To Famed Ryman Auditorium

Randy Travis Debuts On Billboard Country Airplay Chart For First Time In Two Decades

News > Randy Travis