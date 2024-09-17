Randy Travis Announces 2025 More Life Tour Dates

(117) Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis has announced that the More Life Tour will hit the road again in 2025! Following a successful 2024 run, Randy, his original touring band, and special guest vocalist James Dupre are ready to bring this extraordinary musical experience to fans across the country. The tour promises an unforgettable journey through Travis' chart-topping hits, enhanced by video highlights from his celebrated career in music, film and television. Presale begins September 18 at 10 A.M., with public tickets available on Friday, September 20 at 10 A.M.
Although Travis won't perform vocally due to the stroke he suffered in 2013, he will appear on stage with his wife, Mary, engaging with fans, interacting with the band, and celebrating the music. Dupré and the band will perform all of his iconic No. 1 hits, including "On the Other Hand," "Forever and Ever, Amen," and "Three Wooden Crosses."
"The More Life Tour celebrates something so much more than a musical moment in time-it's a gift to me to spend time with my fans, and my band, as James Dupre perfectly presents the songs that best define my career. We look forward to seeing you all somewhere along the way," said Randy Travis.
"I'm thrilled and honored to hit the road again with my hero and friend, Randy Travis. I'm looking forward to meeting and singing along with all the Randy Travis fans in 2025," said James Dupré.
The 2024 More Life Tour kicked off at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in June, following the May release of Travis' latest single, "Where That Came From." The single debuted at No. 45 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. With the assistance of AI, this marked Travis' first recording in over a decade, reuniting with longtime producer Kyle Lehning and a team of talented musicians. The release was met with excitement from fans and received an enthusiastic reception from country radio. Additionally, the Travises recently testified before Congress in Washington, D.C., in support of the American Music Fairness Act.
More Life Tour 2025 Dates:
Jan. 10, 2025 - Tulsa, Okla. - Osage Casino
Jan. 11, 2025 - Little Rock, Ark. - Robinson Center
Jan. 23, 2025 - Charlotte, N.C. - Oven Auditorium
Jan. 24, 2025 - Augusta, Ga. - Miller Theatre
Jan. 25, 2025 - Orange Park, Fla. - Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts
Jan. 28, 2025 - The Villages, Fla. - Sharon Morse PAC
Feb. 1, 2025 - Arcadia, Fla. - Turner Center
Feb. 8, 2025 - Scottsdale, Ariz. - Virginia Piper Theatre
Feb. 10, 2025 - San Luis Obispo, Calif. - CAL Poly State PAC
Feb. 11, 2025 - Bakersfield, Calif. - Fox Theatre
Feb. 12, 2025 - Santa Barbara, Calif. - Lobero Theatre
Feb. 14, 2025 - Monterey, Calif. - Golden State Theatre
Feb. 15, 2025 - Visalia, Calif. - Visalia Fox Theatre
Feb. 23, 2025 - Mason City, Iowa - North Iowa Community College
March 20, 2025 - Cedartown, Ga. - Cedartown PAC
March 21, 2025 - Princeton, W.Va. - Chuck Mathena Center
March 22, 2025 - Ashland, Ky. - Paramount Theatre
April 10, 2025 - Joliet, Ill. - Rialto Square
April 11, 2025 - Effingham, Ill. - Effingham Performance Center
April 25, 2025 - New Philadelphia, Ohio - Kent State PAC
April 26, 2025 - Clarksburg, W.Va. - Robinson Grand PAC
May 11, 2025 - Arlington, Texas - Arlington Music Hall
May 12, 2025 - Branson, Mo. - Clay Cooper Theater
Randy Travis Adds Stop To More Life Tour
Randy Travis and Wife Mary Discuss Musician's Rights and AI on GMA Tomorrow
Randy Travis Coming To Famed Ryman Auditorium
Randy Travis Debuts On Billboard Country Airplay Chart For First Time In Two Decades
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'- Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Voicing Character For Nickelodeon Animated Series- Jane's Addiction Pull Plug On Reunion Tour Following on Stage Altercation- more
Brantley Gilbert Hosts The World's Largest Album Release Party for 'Tattoos'- Randy Travis Announces 2025 More Life Tour Dates- more
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'
Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour
Deftones, The Mars Volta and Fleshwater Plot North American Tour
All Time Low and I Prevail Team For 'I Hate This Song'
Incubus Conclude North American Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour
The Brazen Youth's Nic Lussier Releasing New Downey Chase Track This Week
Third Annual Cloudbreak Music Festival Invading Seattle In November
HIM Announce ''When Love and Death Embrace' Anthology