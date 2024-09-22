The Beach Boys Releasing Limited Edition Zoetrope Vinyl Of Their Christmas Album

(UMe) In 1964, at the height of their popularity, The Beach Boys put their Southern California-soaked sunshine spin on Christmas music with a mix of originals and inspired renditions of holiday favorites. Their fourth LP of the year, The Beach Boys' Christmas Album was an instant classic, and over the ensuing six decades has become one of the group's most beloved albums as well as one of the most cherished Christmas collections in the holiday music canon.

The 60th anniversary of The Beach Boys' Christmas Album is being commemorated with a numbered, limited edition LP on custom zoetrope vinyl, available exclusively via TheBeachBoys.com, uDiscover Music and Sound of Vinyl. The record includes a new gatefold jacket that features a holiday photo spread and a bonus 7″ with the single version of "Little Saint Nick" plus "Auld Lang Syne" on translucent "Ruby Red" color vinyl. The 7" single will also be available separately on "Ice Blue" vinyl. Both will be released November 8 via Capitol/UMe and are available for pre-order now.

A delightful fusion of The Beach Boys' signature harmonies, lush instrumentation and the joyous spirit of the holiday season, The Beach Boys' Christmas Album is a quintessential holiday record that captures the essence of the band's distinctive sound. Inspired by his production hero Phil Spector and his LP, A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector, released the year prior, Brian Wilson similarly aimed to create an album that honored the season and appealed to all generations. Led by the perennial favorite, "Little Saint Nick," a Santa-fied spin on group's hit "Little Deuce Coupe," first released in 1963, Side 1 features five Brian Wilson-composed originals, with most lyrics written by Mike Love, performed by Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson and Al Jardine. Other standouts include the jubilant romp, "The Man With All The Toys," the joyous disillusionment of "Santa's Beard," and the harmony-laden "Merry Christmas, Baby" and "Christmas Day," notable for marking the first time Al Jardine sang lead. The first half closes with their swinging take on "Frosty The Snowman," filled with their trademark harmonies and a 40-piece orchestra arranged by Dick Reynolds of The Four Freshman, another one of Brian's musical heroes.

Side 2 of the album is composed of six Christmas standards, performed with the orchestra, beginning with the gorgeous "We Three Kings Of Orient Are," and spanning a whimsical "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," the stunningly beautiful "White Christmas" and "I'll Be Home For Christmas," and concluding with the traditional Scottish New Year's Even anthem, "Auld Lang Syne," imbued with a harmonically rich arrangement. The lush arrangements and intricate harmonies bring a fresh twist to familiar tunes, making it accessible to both new listeners and those nostalgic for the past.

The Beach Boys are also celebrating the 60th anniversary of their two iconic 1964 albums, Shut Down, Vol. 2 and All Summer Long with limited edition fan-focused color vinyl pressings. Shut Down, Vol. 2, which includes such classics as "Fun, Fun, Fun," "Don't Worry Baby" and "The Warmth Of The Sun, is available on blue and white marble custom color vinyl, while All Summer Long, featuring all-time greats like "I Get Around," "All Summer Long" and "Little Honda," is pressed on sunrise color vinyl. Both records are housed in a high-quality jacket, numbered from 1 to 1964 and available exclusively via uDiscover Music, Sound Of Vinyl and The Beach Boys' official webstore.

THE BEACH BOYS' CHRISTMAS ALBUM TRACK LISTING

Side 1

1. Little Saint Nick

2. The Man With All The Toys

3. Santa's Beard

4. Merry Christmas, Baby

5. Christmas Day

6. Frosty The Snowman

Side 2

1. We Three Kings Of Orient Are

2. Blue Christmas

3. Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

4. White Christmas

5. I'll Be Home For Christmas

6. Auld Lang Syne

