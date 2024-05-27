The Beach Boys To Be Joined By John Stamos During Endless Summer Gold Tour

The Beach Boys have announced that they have recruited John Stamos to join them at several stops of their Endless Summer Gold Tour this spring and summer.

The legendary band is launching the trek to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their classic chart topping "Endless Summer" album and will be joined by Stamos at the shows between May 30th to June 20th, July 5th to July 7th and August 30th to September 1st.

Stamos had this to say, "I believe their songs have been patiently waiting for this moment, perfectly timed to uplift spirits, especially when needed the most. I'm humbled that I get to be part of something truly special, something bigger than ourselves.

"You must see The Beach Boys ASAP! It's an unforgettable opportunity to remind everyone of the massive power music holds to heal and unite. Together, they continue to captivate audiences, honoring the timeless appeal of America's Band, The Beach Boys."

Dates that will include John Stamos:

5/30 - St. George Theatre - Staten Island, NY

5/31 - Stanley Theatre - Utica, NY

6/01 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

6/02 - Wolf Trap - Vienna, VA

6/15 - Roanoke Island Festival Park - Manteo, NC

6/16 - Salvage Station - Asheville, NC

6/18 - Bergland Center - Roanoke, VA

6/19 - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts - Greensboro, NC

6/20 - Alabama Theatre - North Myrtle Beach, SC (matinee)

6/20 - Alabama Theatre - North Myrtle Beach, SC

7/05 - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills, MI

7/06 - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN

7/07 - Ravinia Festival - Highland Park, IL

8/30 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

8/31 - Pechanga Resort Casino - Temecula, CA

9/01 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA

