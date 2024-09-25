Better Lovers Reveal Another Side With 'At All Times'

(Speakeasy) With their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, just weeks away from its Oct. 25 release via SharpTone Records, Better Lovers reveal a whole new dimension to their music with today's of "At All Times".
"When the guys sent me the instrumental of 'At All Times' I was really blown away," Greg Puciato shares. "I've been looking forward to the 'writes power ballads' stage of my existence for a while now. I knew it was coming. I had no idea it would be with this band. As a vocalist, it's really exciting to be with guys that can write songs like this AND '30 Under 13.' This one's for the lovers."
Better Lovers have shared two additional previews of the hotly-anticipated album: "A White Horse Covered in Blood," a song Consequence praised for finding that "satisfying sweet spot between thrash metal and hardcore, and "Future Myopia" and its frog-infused video. Revolver, who spoke with the band about Highly Irresponsible for a Fall cover story, said the track is "another wide-scope crusher."
Better Lovers embark on their first North American tour in support of the album on Nov. 3. Tickets for all dates are on-sale now via betterloversband.com, with openers including Full of Hell (Nov. 3 to Dec. 2), SPY, Cloakroom and Gouge Away (Dec. 4 to Dec. 8). December 14 is the band's now annual BLissmas extravaganza and also includes performances from Converge, Freshwater, Twitching Tongues, Dying Wish, Teenage Wrist, Anxious, Atomic Rule and wrestling presented by The Butcher Andy Williams. A U.K. tour launches the new year, with openers Frontierer and Greyhaven joining the band for their January run.
Tour dates:
November 3 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
November 4 Charleston, SC The Music Farm
November 5 Orlando, FL The Abbey
November 6 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
November 8 Charlotte, NC The Underground
November 9 Richmond, VA Canal Club
November 10 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
November 11 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
November 13 Millvale, PA Mr. Smalls
November 14 Toronto, ON Opera House
November 15 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre
November 16 Montreal QC Theatre Fairmount
November 17 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
November 19 Detroit, MI The Magic Stick
November 20 Chicago, IL The Metro
November 21 Minneapolis, MN Lyric @ Skyway
November 23 Denver, CO The Summit
November 24 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
November 26 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
November 27 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
November 29 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre
November 30 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
December 1 Los Angeles, CA The Regent
December 2 Mesa, AZ The Nile
December 4 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory
December 5 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall
December 6 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater
December 7 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
December 8 Lakewood, OH The Roxy
December 14 Buffalo, NY BLissmas
January 17 Bristol, UK Marble Factory
January 18 London, UK Electric Brixton
January 19 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy 2
January 20 Glasgow, Scotland Slay
January 22 Newcastle, UK The Grove
January 23 Leeds, UK Project House
January 24 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute2
