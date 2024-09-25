Better Lovers Reveal Another Side With 'At All Times'

(Speakeasy) With their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, just weeks away from its Oct. 25 release via SharpTone Records, Better Lovers reveal a whole new dimension to their music with today's of "At All Times".

"When the guys sent me the instrumental of 'At All Times' I was really blown away," Greg Puciato shares. "I've been looking forward to the 'writes power ballads' stage of my existence for a while now. I knew it was coming. I had no idea it would be with this band. As a vocalist, it's really exciting to be with guys that can write songs like this AND '30 Under 13.' This one's for the lovers."

Better Lovers have shared two additional previews of the hotly-anticipated album: "A White Horse Covered in Blood," a song Consequence praised for finding that "satisfying sweet spot between thrash metal and hardcore, and "Future Myopia" and its frog-infused video. Revolver, who spoke with the band about Highly Irresponsible for a Fall cover story, said the track is "another wide-scope crusher."

Better Lovers embark on their first North American tour in support of the album on Nov. 3. Tickets for all dates are on-sale now via betterloversband.com, with openers including Full of Hell (Nov. 3 to Dec. 2), SPY, Cloakroom and Gouge Away (Dec. 4 to Dec. 8). December 14 is the band's now annual BLissmas extravaganza and also includes performances from Converge, Freshwater, Twitching Tongues, Dying Wish, Teenage Wrist, Anxious, Atomic Rule and wrestling presented by The Butcher Andy Williams. A U.K. tour launches the new year, with openers Frontierer and Greyhaven joining the band for their January run.

Tour dates:

November 3 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

November 4 Charleston, SC The Music Farm

November 5 Orlando, FL The Abbey

November 6 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

November 8 Charlotte, NC The Underground

November 9 Richmond, VA Canal Club

November 10 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

November 11 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

November 13 Millvale, PA Mr. Smalls

November 14 Toronto, ON Opera House

November 15 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre

November 16 Montreal QC Theatre Fairmount

November 17 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

November 19 Detroit, MI The Magic Stick

November 20 Chicago, IL The Metro

November 21 Minneapolis, MN Lyric @ Skyway

November 23 Denver, CO The Summit

November 24 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

November 26 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

November 27 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

November 29 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre

November 30 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

December 1 Los Angeles, CA The Regent

December 2 Mesa, AZ The Nile

December 4 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory

December 5 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

December 6 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater

December 7 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

December 8 Lakewood, OH The Roxy

December 14 Buffalo, NY BLissmas

January 17 Bristol, UK Marble Factory

January 18 London, UK Electric Brixton

January 19 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy 2

January 20 Glasgow, Scotland Slay

January 22 Newcastle, UK The Grove

January 23 Leeds, UK Project House

January 24 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute2

