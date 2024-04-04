Better Lovers Share 'The Flowering'

(Speakeasy) Better Lovers have released a new single called "The Flowering" as they prepare to hit the road for numerous North American, and European tour dates and festival performances.

"'The Flowering" is a song we've been playing live since day one," Greg Puciato explains. "It came from the same batch as the God Made Me An Animal EP, so it's nice to finally have it recorded and out there.

"It's a perfect example of how Jordan, Mitch, Goose, and Will playing together sounds like an absolute freight train. Being able to play this live so many times before recording it really amplified that even more, really deepened the groove of it, the music swings so f***ing hard. Not to mention the video is one of my favorite videos I've ever been a part of.

"The title and lyrics are an obvious metaphor for realizing that we are all more than what we're conditioned to believe, and acknowledging the collective 'waking up' moment that we all seem to be going through right now."

Better Lovers returned to the studio in January, recently wrapping up work on their debut full-length via SharpTone Records, with additional details to be revealed soon.

Better Lovers tour dates:

April 18 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre

April 19 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway

April 20 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

April 22 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

April 23 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

April 24 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick

April 27 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World

April 29 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post

April 30 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

May 2 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

May 3 Seattle, WA El Corazón

May 4 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

May 6 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room

May 7 Calgary, AB Dickens

May 9 Winnipeg, MB Exchange Event Centre

May 10 Fargo, ND The Aquarium

May 11 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

May 12 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

May 14 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

May 15 Columbus, OH The King of Clubs

May 16 London, ON London Music Hall

June 23 Dessel, BE Graspop Metal Meeting

June 24 Hamburg, DE Knust

June 25 Göteborg, SE Fängelset

June 26 Oslo, NO Tons of Rock

June 28 Ysselsteyn, NL Jera On Air

June 29 Munster, DE Vainstream

June 30 Köln, DE Luxor

July 5 Berlin, DE Lido

July 6 Velke Mezirici, CZ Fjatfest Festival

July 7 Karlsruhe, DE P8

July 9 Nottingham, UK Rescue Rooms

July 10 Bristol, UK Thekla

July 11 Cheltenham, UK 2000Trees

July 27 Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks

September 28 Louisville, KU Louder Than Life Festival

October 4 - 6 Birmingham, AL Furnacefest

October 10 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

December 14 Buffalo, NY BLissmas (Buffalo Riverworks)

