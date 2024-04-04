Better Lovers Share 'The Flowering'

(Speakeasy) Better Lovers have released a new single called "The Flowering" as they prepare to hit the road for numerous North American, and European tour dates and festival performances.
"'The Flowering" is a song we've been playing live since day one," Greg Puciato explains. "It came from the same batch as the God Made Me An Animal EP, so it's nice to finally have it recorded and out there.
"It's a perfect example of how Jordan, Mitch, Goose, and Will playing together sounds like an absolute freight train. Being able to play this live so many times before recording it really amplified that even more, really deepened the groove of it, the music swings so f***ing hard. Not to mention the video is one of my favorite videos I've ever been a part of.
"The title and lyrics are an obvious metaphor for realizing that we are all more than what we're conditioned to believe, and acknowledging the collective 'waking up' moment that we all seem to be going through right now."
Better Lovers returned to the studio in January, recently wrapping up work on their debut full-length via SharpTone Records, with additional details to be revealed soon.
Better Lovers tour dates:
April 18 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre
April 19 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway
April 20 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
April 22 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
April 23 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole
April 24 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick
April 27 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World
April 29 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
April 30 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
May 2 Boise, ID Knitting Factory
May 3 Seattle, WA El Corazón
May 4 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre
May 6 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room
May 7 Calgary, AB Dickens
May 9 Winnipeg, MB Exchange Event Centre
May 10 Fargo, ND The Aquarium
May 11 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line
May 12 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre
May 14 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
May 15 Columbus, OH The King of Clubs
May 16 London, ON London Music Hall
June 23 Dessel, BE Graspop Metal Meeting
June 24 Hamburg, DE Knust
June 25 Göteborg, SE Fängelset
June 26 Oslo, NO Tons of Rock
June 28 Ysselsteyn, NL Jera On Air
June 29 Munster, DE Vainstream
June 30 Köln, DE Luxor
July 5 Berlin, DE Lido
July 6 Velke Mezirici, CZ Fjatfest Festival
July 7 Karlsruhe, DE P8
July 9 Nottingham, UK Rescue Rooms
July 10 Bristol, UK Thekla
July 11 Cheltenham, UK 2000Trees
July 27 Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks
September 28 Louisville, KU Louder Than Life Festival
October 4 - 6 Birmingham, AL Furnacefest
October 10 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
December 14 Buffalo, NY BLissmas (Buffalo Riverworks)
Better Lovers Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour
Better Lovers Surprise Fans With 'Two Alive Amongst The Dead'
Better Lovers Announce First Annual BLissmass Show
Supergroup Better Lovers Stream New EP
KISS Under New Ownership- Rush Icons Featured On South Park 25th Anniversary Record Store Day Release- more
Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed and Slipknot Lead Rocklahoma Lineup- Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Eyes Closed' Video- Glass Animals- more
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Essentials
Hot In The City: Carin Leon Will Open For The Rolling Stones in Arizona
Dayseeker Unplug For New 'Neon Grave' Video
Southtowne Lanes 'Go Cold' With New Video
The Suicide Disease Announce New Single 'Descent'
King Crimson's Jakko M. Jakszyk and Mel Collins Revisit 'I Talk To The Wind'
Lords Of Acid Announce North American Make Acid Great Again Tour
Hall & Oates' John Oates Shares Title Song From New 'Reunion' Album
Transatlantic Share 'Lay Down Your Life' Video From Morsefest
Punk Legends T.S.O.L. Share Fan Made Video For Their Version Of 'Sweet Transvestite'