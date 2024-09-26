The Cure Stream New Song 'Alone'

(ICLG) The Cure have shared their new single "Alone" and announced that they will release their long-awaited new album, Songs Of A Lost World, on November 1st. The album, their 14th studio release, is their first in 16 years. Songs from the album were previewed during The Cure's 90-date, 33-country 'Shows Of A Lost World' tour, for more than 1.3 million people to overwhelming fan and critical acclaim.

"Alone," the first song released from the album, opened every show on the tour and is available to stream now. Listen HERE. The band will reveal the rest of the track listing for the new album over the coming weeks at http://www.songsofalost.worldand on their social channels.

Speaking about "ALONE," the opening track on SONGS OF A LOST WORLD, Robert Smith says, "It's the track that unlocked the record; as soon as we had that piece of music recorded I knew it was the opening song, and I felt the whole album come into focus. I had been struggling to find the right opening line for the right opening song for a while, working with the simple idea of 'being alone', always in the back of my mind this nagging feeling that I already knew what the opening line should be... as soon as we finished recording I remembered the poem 'Dregs' by the English poet Ernest Dowson... and that was the moment when I knew the song - and the album - were real."

Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury festival four times and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered to be one of the most influential bands to ever come out of the UK.

SONGS OF A LOST WORLD was written and arranged by Robert Smith, produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure - Robert Smith: Voice / guitar / 6string bass / keyboard, Simon Gallup: Bass, Jason Cooper: Drums / percussion, Roger O'Donnell: Keyboard, Reeves Gabrels: Guitar. The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

Robert Smith created the sleeve concept, and Andy Vella, a long-time Cure collaborator, handled the album's art and design. The cover art features 'Bagatelle', a 1975 sculpture by Janez Pirnat.

SONGS OF A LOST WORLD will be released as a 1LP, a Miles Showell Abbey Road half-speed master 2LP, marble-coloured 1LP, double Cassette, CD, a deluxe CD package with a Blu-ray featuring an instrumental version of the record and a Dolby Atmos mix of the album, and digital formats.

