Gretchen Wilson Previews 'Little Miss Runner Up' Video Ahead Of CMT Premiere

(CEG) Gretchen Wilson released "Little Miss Runner Up," her first single since 2018, in June. Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 1, CMT will premiere the action-packed music video across multiple platforms. The clip was produced by Kyler Wilson and directed by Natalie Ruffino Wilson, the husband/wife team behind the 2022 film thriller Best Laid Plans. David Poag was the Director of Photography.
"CMT has been in my corner for over 20 years," said Gretchen. "I can't thank them enough for their support and for all of this incredible exposure for 'Little Miss Runner Up.'"
The video will air throughout the day on Paramount's Times Square video billboard in the center of Manhattan, on CMT, CMT Music, and CMT Equal Play (CMT's channel on Pluto TV). It will also be featured on CMT's immense social media channels including YouTube, Facebook, X, and Instagram.
Gretchen reunited with her "Homewrecker" co-writers Rivers Rutherford and George Teren on "Little Miss Runner Up." Fans can save/add the single here
