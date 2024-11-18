Nickelback And Gretchen Wilson Added To The Cattle Country Festival Lineup

(KJ PR) The Cattle Country Festival, happening April 10-12, 2025 in Gonzales, Texas, just announced Diamond-certified rock band Nickelback as a headliner with support from Gretchen Wilson to round out the 2025 festival lineup.
This announcement comes on the heels of the fest's recent lineup reveal including Parker McCollum, Tanya Tucker, Clint Black, Wyatt Flores, Chase Rice, Clay Walker, Reckless Kelly, Aaron Watson, Pecos & The Rooftops, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, 49 Winchester, Wade Bowen, Drake White, Shenandoah, Ty Myers, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Tyler Halverson, Black Pistol Fire, Sophia Scott, Josh Ward, Cameron Sacky Band, Logan Mize, late night sets by Ghostland Observatory and more.
The music and camping festival will once again take place on the sprawling 400-acre ranch in Gonzales, Texas, dubbed "The Boot" along the Guadalupe River and located conveniently just an hour from three major cities: Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.
Proven in its first year, the ranch will once again transform into a weekend oasis, fostering an unmatched sense of camaraderie among attendees, with many of the musicians joining in on the fun too. From tailgating to playing games to fishing and floating on the Guadalupe River, the festivities begin before the first act takes the stage and continue after the headliner's final bow. The music festival grounds itself allows festival-goers the most up-close-and-personal experience with their favorite artists.
Kid Rock and Nickelback To Rock The Country With Lynyrd Skynyrd and More
Nickelback, Blink-182, Van Halen Crowned America's Ultimate Dad Rock Bands
Hate to Love: Nickelback Documentary Streaming Premiere Announced
Hate To Love: Nickelback Coming To Movie Theaters
Sammy Hagar Launching The Best Of All Worlds Stays In Vegas Residency- Rod Stewart Announces One Last Time North American Tour- more
Eddie Van Halen Recorded 3 Or 4 Albums Worth Of Unreleased Music- KISS May Perform Together Again- Jason Bonham- more
Carrie Underwood: Reflection Concert Special Coming To Hulu- Tim McGraw Takes 'One Bad Habit' To No. 1- more
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Rod Stewart Announces One Last Time North American Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Tried To Recruit Y&T Star As New Guitarist in 1982
Spiritbox Announce New Album With 'Perfect Soul' Video
Franz Ferdinand Stream 'Night Or Day' Video
Brit Floyd And Alan Parsons Announce 2025 Summer Tour Dates
Ross Valory Shares New Film Noir-Inspired Video For 'Touched, Pt. II'
Blue Oyster Cult Unleash 'The Alchemist' Live Video
Inhaler Announce Open Wide North American Tour