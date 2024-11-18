Nickelback And Gretchen Wilson Added To The Cattle Country Festival Lineup

(KJ PR) The Cattle Country Festival, happening April 10-12, 2025 in Gonzales, Texas, just announced Diamond-certified rock band Nickelback as a headliner with support from Gretchen Wilson to round out the 2025 festival lineup.

This announcement comes on the heels of the fest's recent lineup reveal including Parker McCollum, Tanya Tucker, Clint Black, Wyatt Flores, Chase Rice, Clay Walker, Reckless Kelly, Aaron Watson, Pecos & The Rooftops, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, 49 Winchester, Wade Bowen, Drake White, Shenandoah, Ty Myers, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Tyler Halverson, Black Pistol Fire, Sophia Scott, Josh Ward, Cameron Sacky Band, Logan Mize, late night sets by Ghostland Observatory and more.

The music and camping festival will once again take place on the sprawling 400-acre ranch in Gonzales, Texas, dubbed "The Boot" along the Guadalupe River and located conveniently just an hour from three major cities: Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.

Proven in its first year, the ranch will once again transform into a weekend oasis, fostering an unmatched sense of camaraderie among attendees, with many of the musicians joining in on the fun too. From tailgating to playing games to fishing and floating on the Guadalupe River, the festivities begin before the first act takes the stage and continue after the headliner's final bow. The music festival grounds itself allows festival-goers the most up-close-and-personal experience with their favorite artists.

