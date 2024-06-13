Gretchen Wilson Releasing 'Little Miss Runner Up' This Week

(CEG) Gretchen Wilson celebrated the 20th anniversary of her multi-week #1 single "Redneck Woman" and multi-platinum Here For The Party album with two performances at last week's CMA Fest in Nashville. Tomorrow, she releases "Little Miss Runner Up," the hard-hitting follow up to her 2005 smash hit "Homewrecker," on Redneck Records distributed by The Orchard. Her first single since 2018, she reunited with "Homewrecker" co-writers Rivers Rutherford and George Teren on the new song.

"'Little Miss Runner Up' follows the same girl we all know... and love to roll our eyes at! Can't wait to see how this song looks in a country music video! LOL," said Gretchen.

Ashley McBryde introduced Gretchen during her CMA Fest set Thursday night at Nissan Stadium as "the baddest you-know-what in country music," and the two launched into a rousing version of "Redneck Woman." The following day, every seat was filled at the CMA Closeup Stage for Uncle Kracker's interview with Gretchen about her 20-year career. Friday night, Gretchen kicked off the Nissan Stadium shows with her own set with "Here For The Party," "Homewrecker," "Work Hard, Play Harder," and "Redneck Woman."

