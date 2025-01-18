.

Gretchen Wilson Launching Still Here For The Party Tour

(CEG) Gretchen Wilson spent last year touring with her buddies Big & Rich and their Muzik Mafia family celebrating the 20th anniversary of her multi-week #1 single "Redneck Woman" and multi-platinum Here For The Party album. Tonight, January 18, 2025, she will embark on the Still Here For The Party Tour, her first headline tour in several years. Over 20 dates are on the books with more to be added.

"Seeing fans lose their minds at every tour stop and on the two performances at CMA Fest last year really gave me the spark I needed to get back out on the road," said Gretchen. "My band and I have been rehearsing like crazy, and I can't wait to share this music with old fans and make some new ones."

Fans will be treated to Gretchen's staple hits like "Redneck Woman," "Here For The Party," "When I Think About Cheatin'," "Work Hard, Play Harder," and more from her extensive body of work.

"I'm also digging deep in my catalog and playing songs from those early albums that I haven't played in a while," she added. "People ask me about songs like 'Pocahontas Proud,' 'Trucker Man,' and 'All Jacked Up,' so were breaking those out, too."

Tour Dates:
Jan. 18 Lincoln City, OR
Feb. 10 Boots on the Water Cruise*
Feb. 15 Jackson, MS
Ap. 4 Quapaw, OK
Ap. 12 Gonzales, TX
May 10 Natchitoches, LA
May 23 Albuquerque, NM*
May 24 Laughlin, NV*
June 7 Valdosta, GA*
June 14 Martinsville, IN
June 26 Cadott, WI
June 27 Melvin, IL
July 11 Rhinelander, WI
July 12 Manistee, MI
July 26 Maquoketa, IA
Aug 2 Elkhorn, WI
Aug 9 Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 15 Tulsa, OK
Aug 16 Ft. Worth, TX
Aug 30 Woodstock, CT

* With Big & Rich

