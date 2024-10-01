Cursive's Tim Kasher To Premiere New Film 'Who's Watching' At Film Festivals

(Chromatic) Tim Kasher (Cursive, The Good Life) will premiere his new film Who's Watching tomorrow night (10/2) at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, CA (7pm at Los Feliz 3 Theater). The movie-the second feature written, directed, and scored by Kasher following his 2017 debut, No Resolution-is also confirmed for an east coast premiere on October 19th at Brooklyn Horror Film Festival (4:20pm at Nitehawk Cinema). Who's Watching stars Zachary Ray Sherman (Everything Sucks!, A Desert), Olivia Luccardi (It Follows, Orange Is The New Black), Gracie Gillam (Superhost, Teen Beach Movie), and Steve Berg (Don't Worry Darling, Tag). The film was produced by Josh Ethier, Maher Jafari, Liz Renner, and Kasher.

Sherman plays Caleb, a metalhead loner who becomes obsessed with his new coworker, Krista (Gillam). Determined to make a film about his newfound "object of beauty," he begins invading every aspect of Krista's life. As his infatuation escalates from inappropriate to criminal, we are left questioning who is really watching whom. Who's Watching is a masterwork of discomfort that will get under your skin-and stay there.

Who's Watching subverts both stalker and found footage tropes in an innovative story first conceived by Kasher way back in 2010. A decade later he dusted off the script and brought it into production, surprised that a story of this fashion had still yet to be told. Working with producer Josh Ethier (Christmas, Bloody Christmas, Bliss) and cinematographer Brian Sowell (Christmas Bloody Christmas, Beyond The Gates), the feature was shot over 15 scorching days in late summer of 2023 in and around Omaha, NE.

RSVP to the LA Beyond Fest premiere (availability opens 10/2 at 9am PT, FREE courtesy of NEON)

Buy tickets to the NY premiere at Brooklyn Horror Film Festival here

