Robert Jon & The Wreck Plot 2024 U.S. Tour

(PPR) Robert Jon & The Wreck, have announced the dates for their 2025 U.S. Winter Tour, kicking off on January 31st in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The band will bring their adrenaline-fueled live show to cities across the Southeast, with additional stops in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina, before returning to Florida for a final performance in Stuart, FL on February 11th. The Broward Center (Ft. Lauderdale, FL) and the Bijou Theatre (Knoxville, TN) will host a Ticketmaster presale, using code "GUITAR" starting at 10 am local time on Thursday, October 3rd. All tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 4th at 10am local time.

The announcement comes on the heels of a breakout year for Robert Jon & The Wreck, which saw the band continue to push the boundaries of Southern Rock with their signature blend of electrifying guitar solos, lush vocal harmonies, and powerful storytelling. Fresh off their critically acclaimed 8th studio album, Red Moon Rising, the band's recent momentum has been further fueled by the release of their new single, "Life Between The Lines." Produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Joe Bonamassa), the track marks a new chapter in the band's sonic evolution, showcasing a heavier, more expansive sound while maintaining the authentic grit and soul that has captivated fans worldwide.

"Life Between The Lines" quickly gained traction following the band's standout performance at AmericanaFest, drawing praise for its explosive energy and dynamic range. Accompanying the release is a visually striking music video that captures the essence of life on the road and highlights the chemistry and musicianship that have made Robert Jon & The Wreck a must-see live act.

Following a packed European tour and major festival appearances, Robert Jon & The Wreck are thrilled to return their high-energy show to U.S. audiences. Over the past few years, they have shared the stage with luminaries like Joe Bonamassa, Blackberry Smoke, Buddy Guy, and The Mavericks, as well as earned a coveted slot at the Mempho Music Festival alongside Jason Isbell and Band of Horses. With a reputation for selling out venues and delivering unforgettable performances, their upcoming U.S. Winter Tour is set to be another milestone for this fast-rising band.

Fans can catch Robert Jon & The Wreck next on their upcoming Fall European Tour, where they will bring the intensity of new tracks and fan favorites to the stage. With a reputation for electrifying live performances, the band's synergy on stage is undeniable, making every show an unforgettable experience.

Robert Jon & The Wreck - 2024 Fall Tour Dates

October 4 - Mempho Music Festival - Memphis, TN

October 23 - Temecula, CA - South Coast Winery Resort & Spa

October 30 - Tivoli - Utrecht, NL

October 31 - Roma - Antwerp, BE

November 1 - Bosuil - Weert, NL

November 2 - Ziegelei - Twistringen (Bremen), DE

November 3 - Harmonie - Bonn, DE

November 5 - Kreuz - Fulda, DE

November 6 - Lido - Berlin, DE

November 7 - Burgerweeshuis - Deventer, NL

November 8 - Blues Garage - Isernhagen, DE

November 9 - Blues Heaven Festival - Frederikshavn, DK

November 10 - Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, DE

November 12 - Airport Hall - Regensburg, DE

November 13 - Zentrum Altenberg - Oberhausen, DE

November 14 - Piano - Dortmund, DE

November 15 - DasHaus - Ludwigshafen, DE

November 16 - Trabendo - Paris, FR

November 17 - Bolwerk - Sneek, NL

November 20 - The Appleyard - Sittingbourne, UK

November 21 - Komedia - Brighton, UK

November 22 - Komedia - Bath, UK

November 23 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

November 25 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK

November 26 - St Luke's - Glasgow, UK

November 27 - Junction - Cambridge, UK

November 28 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

November 29 - Planet Rockstock - Porthcawl, UK

November 30 - O2 Academy Oxford - Oxford, UK

December 1 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

December 31 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium (Opening for Blackberry Smoke)

Robert Jon & The Wreck - 2025 U.S. Winter Tour Dates

January 26-31 - Miami, FL - The Rock Boat XXIV

January 31 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center

February 1 - Bonita Springs, FL - Arts Bonita

February 2 - Orlando, FL - Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

February 4 - Birmingham, AL - Woodlawn Theatre

February 5 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar

February 6 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

February 7 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

February 8 - Elkin, NC - The Reeves Theater & Cafe

February 11 - Stuart, FL - The Lyric Theatre (Use code "RJTW25" to purchase tickets)

February 13-17 - Miami, FL - Rock Legends Cruise XII

March 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X

