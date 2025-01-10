Robert Jon & The Wreck Stream 'Ashes in the Snow' Video

(PPR) Robert Jon & The Wreck have unveiled their latest single, "Ashes in the Snow," now available on all major digital platforms. Produced by legendary Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell) and written in collaboration with the renowned H. Jack Williams, the track is a poignant ode to the fragility of relationships and the enduring power of love.

"The simple message from 'Ashes in the Snow' is about keeping a relationship together and not letting it crumble or turn to ash, knowing that love is the most important thing," explains frontman Robert Jon Burrison.

"Ashes in the Snow" marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for Robert Jon & The Wreck, teasing a slate of fresh material from their upcoming new album in 2025. Recorded in Savannah, GA at Cobb's studio, the song marries heartfelt lyrics with a classic rock sensibility, drawing inspiration from the band's favorite '70s rock influences. Featuring melodic slide guitars, three-part harmony vocals, and lush keyboard layers, the single delivers an emotional depth that complements its epic, groove-driven arrangement while offering a glimpse into the creative direction the band is exploring, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable year.

Guitarist Henry James adds, "We wrote this in the fall of 2023 during a jam session with H. Jack Williams, taking an idea he had and building off of it. It was one of the first songs we put together for our sessions with producer Dave Cobb. When we started recording, Dave suggested adjustments to the arrangement, lending a feeling of spontaneity to the track. Dave even played rhythm guitar, which is prominently featured. The result is something fresh and exciting that we're incredibly proud of."

