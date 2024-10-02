(Day in Country) Jason Aldean has announced that he will be playing a special stripped down intimate hometown show tomorrow (Thursday, October 3rd) at The Grand Opera House, that will benefit the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital.
He shared in a social media video, "Hey what's up everybody? Jason Aldean here and on October 3rd we will be coming to my hometown of Macon, Georgia, doing a very intimate stripped down acoustic show that night to benefit the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, which is the ONLY children's hospital in central Georgia.
"And we've been working with those guys now for a few years. It's amazing what they do. I can't wait to get in town, play the show for you guys, help raise some money for the hospital.
"... If anybody is interested in getting tickets, click the link and comes see us. We'll see you guys! Coming home, let's go!"
Jason Aldean Delivers 'Whiskey Drink' To Radio
Jason Aldean's Toby Keith Tribute Goes Online, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll Celebrate ACM Wins
Jason Aldean To Tribute Toby Keith At ACM Awards
Jason Aldean Helps John Morgan Score At Radio With 'Friends Like That'
Motley Crue Tease Announcement And Reveal Special Auction- Bruce Springsteen Expands 2025 Tour- Slayer Legend Kerry King Tour- more
Linkin Park Score No. 1 Hit With 'The Emptiness Machine'- Oasis Announce North American Reunion Tour Dates- Billy Joel- more
Jason Aldean Unplugging For Special Benefit Concert For The Kids- Rascal Flatts Return For Life Is A Highway Tour- more
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road
Stream Coheed and Cambria's New Song 'Blind Side Sonny'
The New Roses Recruit Gill Montgomery For 'Hold Me Up'
Eagles Add More Shows To Sphere Las Vegas Residency
Singled Out: Mosey Beat's Thin Reality
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant's Offers Hopeful Message Following Daughter's Medical Emergency
Geoff Tate Launching Final Operation Mindcrime Tour
Motley Crue Tease Announcement And Reveal Special Auction
Original Oasis 'Definitely Maybe' Producer Reflects On Why Sessions Were Abandoned