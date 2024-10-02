Jason Aldean Unplugging For Special Benefit Concert For The Kids

(Day in Country) Jason Aldean has announced that he will be playing a special stripped down intimate hometown show tomorrow (Thursday, October 3rd) at The Grand Opera House, that will benefit the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital.

He shared in a social media video, "Hey what's up everybody? Jason Aldean here and on October 3rd we will be coming to my hometown of Macon, Georgia, doing a very intimate stripped down acoustic show that night to benefit the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, which is the ONLY children's hospital in central Georgia.

"And we've been working with those guys now for a few years. It's amazing what they do. I can't wait to get in town, play the show for you guys, help raise some money for the hospital.

"... If anybody is interested in getting tickets, click the link and comes see us. We'll see you guys! Coming home, let's go!"

