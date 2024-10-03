Chicago & Friends: Live at 55 Package Coming Next Month

(Kayos) Chicago & Friends "Live At 55" celebrating the 55th anniversary of the band's groundbreaking double-platinum debut album Chicago Transit Authority will be available via Mercury Studios on November 22, 2024. The film is offered in various formats including DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, 4K UHD, 2CD, 3LP, digital audio & digital video. Fans can also order exclusive Chicago & Friends merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies, a hat & wine tumbler, at store.mercurystudios.co.

Chicago, the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band with more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, are captured in this 2½ hour event recorded this past November at Ovation Hall at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ in front of a live audience of 10,000 fans over two nights. The film, produced by Award Winning Producer Barry Summers as part of the critically acclaimed Decades Rock Live concert series, features the band who play songs from the album, including some never-before-performed songs as well as "unplugged" versions of some of Chicago's classic tunes.

Joined by special guests Robin Thicke, Chris Daughtry, Steve Vai, VoicePlay, Judith Hill, Robert Randolph and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, each performance is visualized in vibrant video and animation.

"This concert film is a unique approach to any of our previous live performances," said Chicago founding member Lee Loughnane. "We very rarely play with guest artists, much less seven of them. It was very interesting to work with each guest and experience their interpretations of our music."

To celebrate the 55th anniversary of their double-Platinum debut album, Chicago Transit Authority, the band plays songs from the album, their biggest hits, and "unplugged" a cappella arrangements of some of Chicago's classic tunes captured in an emotionally moving centerpiece, with each visualized in all original full-length animations shown against an an amazing custom LED backdrop.

3LP TRACK LISTING

Side A

Introduction

Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?

Beginnings

Questions 67 and 68

Listen (with Robert Randolph)

Side B

South California Purples (Short Version) (with Steve Vai)

Poem 58 (with Steve Vai)

I'm A Man (with Chris Daughtry & Robert Randolph)

Dialogue Part 1 and 2 (with Robert Randolph)

Side C

(I've Been) Searchin' So Long

Mongonucleosis

Street Player

Make Me Smile (with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram)

Colour My World (with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram)

Now More Than Ever ('Smile' Reprise) (with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram)

Side D

Call On Me (with Robin Thicke)

Alive Again (with Judith Hill)

Wishing You Were Here (with VoicePlay)

Happy Man (with VoicePlay)

If You Leave Me Now (with VoicePlay)

Look Away (with VoicePlay)

Side E

Old Days

Hard Habit To Break (with Chris Daughtry)

Just You 'N' Me

Hard To Say I'm Sorry / Getaway

In The Country (with Robert Randolph)

Side F

Saturday In The Park (with Robin Thicke)

Free

You're The Inspiration (with Judith Hill)

Feelin' Stronger Every Day (with Judith Hill)

25 or 6 to 4 (with all guest artists)

4K Tracklisting:

Bonus Features: Interviews with Chicago and all guest artists

