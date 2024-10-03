Impellitteri Share 'Power Grab' Video

(Freeman) Impellitteri proudly shares a new single "Power Grab," an electrifying, pounding track, accompanied by a new music video. The band's new album - 'War Machine' - drops November 8th via Frontiers Music Srl.

With legions of fans worldwide, Impellitteri is known for exciting music, addictive riffs, and mesmerizing melodies. 'War Machine' features guitar hero Chris Impellitteri's guitar virtuosity and lead singer Rob Rock's vocal range powered by the incredible rhythmic foundation of bassist James Pulli, and former Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph.

With 'War Machine,' the IMPELLITTERI band presents a mind-blowing, highly energetic, and thrilling new musical adventure. About the new track, Chris comments: "It is the tale of a superpower nation wanting sovereignty at all costs! Lies, manipulation of fact, and a disregard for human life to achieve supremacy! The riff definitely has that Tony Iommi / vintage Black Sabbath feel with a very aggressive rhythm section layered with Rob Rock pushing his vocal range, which creates a high degree of tension similar to war!

Many of our fans know me and Rob for the guitar shredding and screaming vocals, but Paul Bostaph and James Pulli kick ass on this album, and they definitely make this new music swing no matter how fast, technical, or heavy we play! I must also say Paul Bostaph came into this record and delivered big time with his drumming style! Paul plays some of the greatest Tom fills I have heard!"

