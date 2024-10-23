Watch Impellitteri's 'Wrath Child' Video

(Freeman) Impellitteri share a magnetic new single entitled "Wrath Child" taken from the band's new album - 'War Machine' out November 8th via Frontiers Music Srl. The lightning-quick track is accompanied by a music video.

About the new track and its video, Chris stated, "Our fans get to see the people involved in making this album, the equipment we used, and the team in action! Next, WTF is with this song title - ha, ha! It's definitely been used by the mighty Maiden. In all sincerity, we were writing about the wrath yielded by a child imprisoned by greed and power. Once he is freed from his demons, his mighty wrath is then bestowed upon those corruptive forces...hence, our wrath child.

"We were going to change the title, but then we thought: "F### it" - as it is a cool nod to Maiden for them scaring the S### out of us with their album covers when we were kids! On a serious note, the world just lost the amazing Paul Di'Anno from Maiden who will always be a legendary singer and force in the history of Metal!! God bless! We all will cherish those early albums with Paul!"

Chris adds: "Regarding the music: The song was built off this very simple yet aggressive riff and chorus that at times sounds a bit reminiscent of Thrash. Once again, Paul Bostaph and James Pulli laid down a beastly foundation to let me rip on my guitar and for Rob to scream his head off. Paul definitely played some insane drum fills which only he can do, whilst bassist James kept the song driving from start to finish!

"The team behind this music were engineers Mike Plotnikoff, Jun Murakawa, and Jacob Hansen...and an amazing staff at all of the recording studios!

"We hope everyone has a bit of fun with this track!"

Related Stories

Impellitteri Share 'Power Grab' Video

News > Impellitteri