The Blood Brothers Release 'Crimes' Deluxe 20th Anniversary Limited Collector's Edition

(Epitaph) From 1997 to 2007, The Blood Brothers' "molotov mixture of suburb surrealism and sonic extremity" (Alternative Press) rocked and riveted critics and fans around the world. Today, Seattle's venerable post-hardcore five piece are honoring the twentieth anniversary of their seminal fourth album 'Crimes' with a limited vinyl reissue available now via Epitaph.
This deluxe 20th Anniversary Limited Collector's Edition includes an expanded double LP with B-Sides & etching, plus a twenty-page booklet with new liner notes and photos. The Epitaph webstore will carry 1,200 copies on ultra clear with black, bubblegum pink, and baby blue splatter vinyl, while 1,700 copies of bubblegum pink and baby blue A side/B side vinyl are available at retail stores worldwide.
Following the announcement of their first tour in over 10 years, The Blood Brothers will also be a headliner at this year's Best Friends Forever festival in Las Vegas, performing on Sunday, October 13th. Shortly after they'll be off on a run of dates kicking off on November 2nd with sold out shows in San Francisco, Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Austin, Boston, Philadelphia, NYC and Chicago.
The Blood Brothers On Tour
Oct. 13 - Las Vegas, NV - Best Friends Forever
Nov. 2 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom *SOLD OUT
Nov. 3 - San Francisco CA - The Regency Ballroom
Nov. 5 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House *New
Nov. 6 - Santa Ana, Ca - The Observatory *SOLD OUT
Nov. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco *SOLD OUT
Nov. 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco *SOLD OUT
Nov. 10 - Denver, CO - The Summit *SOLD OUT
Nov. 12 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall *SOLD OUT
Nov. 14 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox *SOLD OUT
Nov. 15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox *SOLD OUT
Dec. 6 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk *SOLD OUT
Dec. 7 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk *SOLD OUT
Dec. 9 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *SOLD OUT
Dec. 10 - Philadelphia. PA - Union Transfer *SOLD OUT
Dec. 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *SOLD OUT
Dec. 13 - New York, NYC - Irving Plaza *SOLD OUT
Dec. 14 - New York, NYC - Irving Plaza *SOLD OUT
Dec. 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *SOLD OUT
Dec. 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *New
Dec. 18 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic *New
Dec. 20 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *SOLD OUT
Dec. 21 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *SOLD OUT
Dec. 22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *SOLD OUT
