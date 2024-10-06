Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan Lead GoldenSky Country Music Festival Lineup

(PR) The 3rd annual GoldenSky Country Music Festival, October 18-20 at Discovery Park in downtown Sacramento, CA will feature more than 35 of country music's hottest stars and rising talent, including headliners Keith Urban (Friday), Thomas Rhett (Saturday), and Luke Bryan (Sunday), along with Elle King, Gabby Barrett, Ashley McBryde, Turnpike Troubadours, Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Clint Black, Charles Wesley Godwin, Paul Cauthen and many more. GoldenSky will also feature music from Shaboozey--the chart-topping artist behind the #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" who was recently named New Artist of 2024 at the People's Choice Country Awards--as well as the GoldenSky Rising Star competition winner, burke.
In addition to three days of music, the festival will also include the GoldenSky Beer Festival, River City Saloon & Dance Hall, Sacramento farm-to-fork food offerings, local artisans, official festival pre- and post-parties, and more.
GoldenSky Weekend and Single Day General Admission, VIP passes and Park and Ride Shuttle Passes are available for purchase at www.GoldenSkyFestival.com. GoldenSky Beer Festival passes are also available as an add-on purchase. Every pass purchase includes a $.25 charity fee for The DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year. The Jampack hotel packages also allow fans to save by bundling festival passes, hotel and more.
Shaboozey Added To GoldenSky Country Music Festival
Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Parker McCollum Lead GoldenSky Lineup
