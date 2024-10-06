Will Wesley Honors Brother With '12 O'clock In Texas'

(2911) Country rocker Will Wesley has released a deeply personal and heartfelt single, "12 O'clock In Texas," a self-penned tribute to his brother Daniel, who tragically passed away from a drug overdose. The song is a raw, emotional reflection on the devastating toll that drugs and alcohol can take, often claiming lives and leaving families to cope with the aftermath. For Wesley, the best way to honor his brother's memory and ensure he is never forgotten was to pour his heart into his songwriting, creating a musical tribute that resonates with both sorrow and love.

"12 O'clock In Texas" captures the essence of loss while offering a sense of connection to those who have faced similar pain. With its soulful blend of country and rock, the track not only tells Daniel's story but also shines a light on the broader struggles many families endure. Premiered by CCM Magazine, this powerful release stands as a testament to the healing power of music and the enduring bond between brothers.

"12 O'clock In Texas" is by far my most intimate body of work," shares Wesley. "Losing a loved one is a subject we all have experienced in one way or another. My goal with this song and video is to help anyone who is struggling with grief and loss and to shine the light on their darkness. Sometimes a song is bigger than oneself and for me "12 O'clock In Texas" is that tune."

