Watch Frost's 'Idiot Box' Video

(RAM) UK progressive rockers Frost* have released the Christian Rios-directed video for their new song "Idiot Box", which is the third single from their forthcoming double concept album 'Life In The Wires', that is due out October 18th, 2024 via InsideOutMusic.

"Every prog band worth their salt really should do a double album, shouldn't they?" asks Frost* frontman Jem Godfrey. "We've always kind of had this idea of wanting to do one. So I sat down last summer and thought, well, I'm just gonna have to get my head down and go for it."

Jem said of the new single, "The cover of our album 'Day And Age' was five figures standing with megaphones, blasting out their message as loud as possible. The observation was that the world loves to broadcast now, but isn't so keen on listening. As 'Life In The Wires' is a continuation of 'Day And Age' so 'Idiot Box' is a further exploration of that idea. At this point in the story, the Meso are burning with a quiet rage because Naio's more interested in listening than talking. He has a different opinion and any difference of opinion must be eradicated! That's the trouble with living in this day and age, the writing's on the wall. Thankfully he's got one eye skywards and is not a boy that stands ...

"Christian Rios has delivered another neon dream glimpse into Naio's world with the fantastic video that he managed to complete as Hurricane Helene was bearing down on him last week so serious kudos to him for that."

"It's actually a continuation from Day and Age" explains Godfrey, "the first track on the new album starts with the end of the last track from that album "Repeat to Fade," where the static comes up and a voice says "Can you hear me?". I remember putting that in when we did Day and Age as a possible little hook for the future; a character somewhere out there in Day and Age land trying to be heard. What does he want to say? Can anybody hear him? Day and Age kind of sets up the world that this character lives in and Life In The Wires tells his story".

The story revolves around the main character Naio, an aimless kid heading for a meaningless future in an A.I. run world. He hears an old DJ talking on the ancient AM radio his mother once gave him and decides to trace the source of the signal and find "Livewire" to see if there's a better future out there. However, the All Seeing Eye is less than impressed at this bid for independent thought and fights back. Soon Naio finds himself pursued across the country by an outraged mob as he tries to locate the home of Livewire and his freedom.

