Jason Aldean Wraps Highway Desperado Tour With Hometown Show

(BBR) Award-winning entertainer Jason Aldean wrapped his sold-out Highway Desperado Tour this weekend after playing more than 80 dates across the U.S. The tour concluded with Aldean's highly anticipated hometown show in Macon, GA at the new Macon Amphitheater on October 5th.

In addition to Saturday's Highway Desperado show (10/5), Aldean headlined a previously announced charity benefit, Concert For The Kids (10/3), which also took place in Macon and saw the proceeds go to the city's Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital.

Longtime supporters of the hospital, the Aldean family raised and donated more than $618,000 at Thursday's event to support the hospital's continued lifesaving efforts, including the neonatal unit (NICU).

Following his Macon, GA Concert For the Kids show, Aldean took to the stage for the final night of his sold-out Highway Desperado Tour on Saturday (10/5), and stopped the show to also recognize those impacted by Hurricane Helene. In addition to personally donating $500,000 to Samaritan's Purse, an organization focused on Hurricane Relief efforts, Aldean was also joined onstage by Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones to donate the total of GoFundMe relief effort donations to Samaritan's Purse, totaling more than $6.5M dollars.

Named after Aldean's 11th studio album, the Highway Desperado Tour made stops across the country and continued to reinforce Aldean's status as the reigning ACM Artist of the Decade with sold-out venues across the US. With 28 career #1 singles at Country radio and his latest "Whiskey Drink" climbing the charts, the 3X ACM Entertainer of the Year earned two nominations-both for "Top Song Sales Artist" and "Top Selling Song" for "Try That In A Small Town"- at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. HIGHWAY DESPERADO follows Aldean's double album MACON, GEORGIA, which earned Aldean his #1 single, "Trouble With A Heartbreak," as well as a Billboard Music Award nomination for "Top Country Song" and awards from ACM, CMT, iHeart, and a GRAMMY nomination for "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood. Since making his chart debut in 2005, the Georgia native has earned the most Top 10 songs on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart - more than any other artist - his "songs of small-town living, love and loss have resonated with a loyal fanbase" (Billboard) and have "vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success" (Atlanta Journal Constitution).

Related Stories

Jason Aldean Raised Over $600K For Children's Hospital With Acoustic Show

Jason Aldean Unplugging For Special Benefit Concert For The Kids

Jason Aldean Delivers 'Whiskey Drink' To Radio

Jason Aldean's Toby Keith Tribute Goes Online, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll Celebrate ACM Wins

News > Jason Aldean