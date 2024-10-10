Beth Hart Shares 'Wonderful World' Video

(PR) Beth Hart reveals the official video for her inspiring single, "Wonderful World." The song is taken from her new studio album, 'You Still Got Me', which will be released on October 25th via Provogue / Mascot Label Group. The album features appearances by Eric Gales and Guns 'n Roses' Slash.

The video sweeps in and out of contrasting footage of her songwriting process at the piano along with a heartwarming performance of the song to the camera, showing Beth as an artist, a songwriter, and a performer. "Wonderful World" was written for and about my beautiful niece," Beth says. "As time has gone by, I see that it's really written about the lineage of the women in my family. All of the generations;; my great grandma, my grandma, my mom, my sisters, my niece and her daughter. So it's the lineage and how imperative it is for me to see that, and what a gift to finally see that."

Beth says about her writing process, "It's always for the joy of writing or for the challenge of writing, to seek what's going on. Sometimes, when I'm sad or scared, I check in on the piano. Sometimes a song comes, and sometimes one doesn't. Either way, there's comfort there."

If you've ever seen Beth Hart live or listened to her music, you know she gives everything to her songs. The video for the title track of her new album, "You Still Got Me," features her husband, Scott, who, along with her team, is her support when she needs it most. On tour, you can see the love and appreciation she shares with her audience. It's a bond she's built over the years through her honest, heartfelt music.

Beth's previously released single, "Little Heartbreak Girl," is an uplifting song about hope and strength.

The album's opening track, "Savior With A Razor," features Guns N' Roses' Slash. The powerful recording blends Beth's powerful vocals with Slash's electrifying guitar, creating a bold and intense listening experience.

The new album, 'You Still Got Me' is Hart's eleventh studio album, following 'A Tribute To Led Zeppelin' (2022) and 'War In My Mind' (2019), which became her highest charting UK and US releases to date, also entering the Top 10 in Germany, France, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, and The Netherlands.

Beth Hart will be touring the US and Europe throughout 2024 and into 2025.

